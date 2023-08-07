Where to find the Wilderness waypoints in Baldur's Gate 3

If you want to fast travel in Baldur's Gate 3 , you'll need to travel to the area first and locate its waypoint so you can travel to it from anywhere else later. This saves a bunch of time if you want to zip around the map quickly without having to slog through the perilous, but admittedly lush, areas that the game has to offer.

The Forgotten Realms are vast, and even the first area can be quite daunting in terms of size and the number of things you can do there. You'll find companions to help fill out your party, items, such as Soul Coins to collect, and more Mind Flayer Parasites to increase your power. If you want a little help getting around all of it, here's where to find the waypoints so you can fast travel in the Wilderness of Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 Wilderness waypoint locations

Image 1 of 2 Wilderness waypoint locations. Map credit: Mapgenie.io (Image credit: Mapgenie.io)

Zhentarim Hideout waypoint. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

Each waypoint needs to be activated before you can use it, and this is done by simply walking near one. They are bright purple runes painted onto rocks and you can fast travel to any you've unlocked by opening the map and clicking on the icon. Clicking the name of the location on the list to the right also works.

Waypoints are often tucked away though, and can be tricky to spot unless you happen to walk close enough to activate them. You don't need to roll any passive checks to find them, either—it's more that they might be hidden around a corner or near a cliff edge, so you might bypass them by accident.

To save you some trouble, here are the Wilderness waypoints in Baldur's Gate 3:

Overgrown Ruins

Emerald Grove Environs

Roadside Cliffs

Blighted Village

Goblin Camp

Riverside Teahouse

The Risen Road

Zhentarim Hideout

Waukeen's Rest

The map above shows the location for each of the waypoints, and the second screenshot shows the Zhentarim Hideout, which is an underground area accessed via Waukeen's Rest.