How to share Baldur's Gate 3 save files

By Tyler Wilde
published

Designate a new host for a co-op campaign, or just send your save to a friend so they can try your Paladin-Bard build.

Image for How to share Baldur's Gate 3 save files
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Only the player who initiated a co-op Baldur's Gate 3 session can save the game, which prevents another player from hosting the next session if the original host is unavailable—unless the host sends them the save file. Good news: It's pretty easy to share Baldur's Gate 3 save files, whether to change co-op hosts or just to send a friend your singleplayer campaign.

Your Baldur's Gate 3 saves are tucked away deep in a hidden system folder called AppData. You'll find that folder on your Windows install drive, typcally C:\Users\[username]\AppData. (If you're having trouble locating it, check "Show > Hidden Items" in the File Explorer "View" menu.) The full Baldur's Gate 3 save file path is:

  • C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Local\Larian Studios\Baldur's Gate 3\PlayerProfiles\Public\Savegames\Story

In that folder, you'll find a bunch more folders that correspond to save states, like "Sherlock Gnome-363112322639__A Nautiloid in Hell - 0h 07m."

To send someone a save, package the save folder of your choosing as a zip file (in Windows 11, right click and select "Compress to ZIP file") and upload it to a file sharing service—Google Drive, eg—or send it through a messaging app like Discord. 

(If you use Discord, it'll warn your friend that the file is potentially dangerous, which is just because it's a zip archive rather than an image or video. They can ignore the warning.)

The save file recipient just has to extract the zipped save game folder into their own Baldur's Gate 3 "Savegames\Story" folder. They can then load it from the Baldur's Gate 3 menu like they would any other save.

If you're switching co-op hosts, everyone can still play as the characters they started with—you'll just have to move assignments around in the Session menu after everyone joins. Read our Baldur's Gate 3 co-op guide for more on that subject.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the rise of personal computers, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early PCs his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

See comments