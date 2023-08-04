Where to find the Scuffed Rock in Baldur's Gate 3

You can interact with almost everything in Baldur's Gate 3 , including picking up and yeeting big rocks. You'll need to pass a nature check to find this rock and having someone in your party with high strength—like Karlach or Lae'zel—is essential if you want to move the scuffed rock out of the way to find some cool loot.

In this guide, I'll show you where to find the scuffed rock and where the hidden cache location is.

Where to find the scuffed rock

If you head to the Roadside Cliffs waypoint—to the northwest of the Overgrown Ruins, right by the nautiloid ship—then head southwest, you'll come to a cliff edge. There's a point you can jump down from then walk along the water's edge to find a grey boulder, which is the scuffed rock you're looking for.

At least one of your party members should pass a nature check—both my player character and Shadowheart passed—and you'll be able to move it. I switched to Karlach and picked up the rock to move it, revealing an ornate chest below. Inside the chest you'll find:

Harper's map

Harper's notebook

Ruby

Potion of speed

17 gold

Where to find the hidden cache

If you read Harper's map and notebook in your inventory, you'll be pointed to a hidden cache near the Roadside Cliff's waypoint. Head to the northwest this time and follow the path until you see a ladder just beyond a cliff edge to the left. Jump up to the area above then climb the ladder to reach a platform. There you'll find a barrel with two health potions and a chest that contains 17 gold and Fire Amber, which you can use to make Alchemist's Fire.