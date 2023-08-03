Here's how to disable the Baldur's Gate 3 launcher on Steam

If you're looking for a way to disable the launcher for Baldur's Gate 3, you're in the right place. You can launch Baldur's Gate 3 directly through Steam without the extra window, simply by adding a console command under the game's properties menu.

Steam is great because it does away with the need to have 67,000 different launchers installed for all the different games you want to play on a regular basis. That said, the occasional game will come along that insists on opening a separate launcher too, so in this guide, I'll explain the steps you need to follow to disable the launcher for Baldur's Gate 3.

How to disable the Baldur's Gate 3 launcher

Image 1 of 2 Larian's launcher will pop up when you hit "Play" on Steam. (Image credit: Larian Studios) Disable the launcher by adding the command to Launch Options. (Image credit: Valve)

If you've been looking forward to the release of Baldur's Gate 3—and who hasn't?—you might be in for a bit of a surprise when you come to start the game for the first time and you're greeted with another step. It's not that big of a deal, but it can be a pain to deal with everything time you want to load up the game. So here's what you need to do to disable the Baldur's Gate 3 launcher:

Right-click the game in your library and select Properties .

. Look for the Launch Options field at the bottom of the General tab.

field at the bottom of the General tab. Add " --skip-launcher " and close the properties window.

" and close the properties window. Launch the game as normal.

If you change your mind at any point and want Larian's launcher back, simply follow the steps above and remove the command from the Launch Options field.

Either way, whichever way you choose to launch the game won't have any impact on your experience so it's down to personal preference whether you want to stick with the launcher, or would prefer to skip the extra mouse click to get into the game.