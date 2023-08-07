How to solve the Thorm Mausoleum puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3

The Baldur's Gate 3 Thorm Mausoleum puzzle might not be the game's hardest—in fact, you'll have to do some even harder puzzles once you unlock this and enter the Gauntlet of Shar below. Still, this one can be a bit tricky if you don't find a key piece of information buried in the mausoleum and if you're not really one to read books in RPGs—understandable, honestly.

Before you enter the puzzle room in the far north of the mausoleum, there are quite a few traps around, so you might consider going solo rather than have your party stumble into them while you're trying to finish this. Otherwise, here's how to solve the Baldur's Gate 3 Thorm Mausoleum puzzle you can carry onto the Gauntlet of Shar and the Nightsong.

How to solve the Thorm Mausoleum puzzle

Image 1 of 3 You have to press the button below each of the three murals in order (Image credit: Larian) You discover the order from the Stained Book on the east side of the mausoleum (Image credit: Larian) Solving the puzzle lets you access the Gauntlet of Shar (Image credit: Larian)

Wandering into the Thorm Mausoleum, you've probably realised by now that to progress further, you're going to have to do a little puzzle. There are three murals around the northernmost room called: Grief, Moonrise Towers, and General, with the names showing when you hover your cursor over each. There are buttons below all three, and you have to press these in a certain order to open the way. While being wary of the traps filling the room, the order to press the buttons is:

Moonrise Towers

Grief

General

This will open the way to an elevator leading down into the Gauntlet of Shar. You discover this order through the Stained Book you find on the altar in the east side of the mausoleum. This reads that Ketheric Thorm's instructions to access the mausoleum were "From splendour, to tragedy, to infamy". So, these three murals mark his fall: from the splendour of Moonrise Towers to the grief of his daughter's death, to the infamy of becoming a general of the Absolute.