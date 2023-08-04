Increase your Baldur's Gate 3 party size to 8 characters with this mod

Three's a crowd but four's a party, as they saying goes. But is four really a party? Four might be fine for a dinner, a card game, or a wife swap, but if you want to have a real party you've gotta invite more people over.

In Baldur's Gate 3 you can have a total of four characters at a time in your party, but deciding who stays behind at camp while you go running around the world can be tough. Now there's a mod that changes that restrictive party limit.

The Party Limit Begone mod lets you have up to eight adventurers in your party instead of just four. I've tested it and it definitely works, and it's also a breeze to install. Just download the mod (you'll need a free Nexus Mods account if you don't have one) and extract the folder into your Baldur's Gate 3 data folder typically found at \steamapps\common\Baldurs Gate 3\Data

And that's really it. Start the game and the launcher will warn you that it's detected you're using a mod, but proceed and launch it. Once you're in the game, start by dismissing one of your companions to camp. Then you can start adding characters to your party (including whoever you dismissed). Now your party will max out at eight instead of four. If you don't have seven companions yet, don't forget you can have Withers provide you with hirelings and add them to your crew.

The downside: the mod only works in singleplayer games, and you can't use it in co-op—though I wouldn't be surprised if a co-op solution comes along soon. Also, keep in mind Baldur's Gate 3 has only been out a few days and we don't yet know how mods might mess with or corrupt your save files. There are also bound to be updates to the game that break your modded saves, so back up your save files before playing around with mods. Here's how to find your Baldur's Gate 3 saved games location.