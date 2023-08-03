Where to find the First Druid Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3

If you're looking for the First Druid in Baldur's Gate 3 then you are not alone. After encountering the Tieflings in the Emerald Grove, you'll be asked to find Halsin in the goblin camp where he was captured. The only issue is, the waypoint to his location is extremely vague and it's likely that you've walked by where he is a few dozen times by now.

In this guide, I'll tell you where you can find Halsin and, more importantly, how to get him to join your ragtag band of pals.

Where to find the Goblin Camp

(Image credit: Larian Studies)

Once you reach the Goblin Camp, which is near the windmill where you freed Barcus Wroot in the Blighted Village, you'll want to make your way to a set of big heavy doors that lead to the Shattered Sanctum—there's a big guy in front of them shouting at a chicken if you need a clue. Playing as a Drow, I was able to saunter through the camp and into the sanctum with little difficulty, but other races might have a harder time. Of course, if you freed Sazza the goblin from the grove, that will help your cause, so non-Drow players might want to consider that.

Where to find Halsin

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Larian Studios) (Image credit: Larian Studios) (Image credit: Larian Studios) (Image credit: Larian Studios)

Head through the Shattered Sanctum until you see the priestess, then head to the right and look for a rickety wooden bridge leading off to the right. Follow the bridge round and you'll see three goblins alongside a rat and a door ahead. Go through the door and you'll arrive at the Worg Pens. Once you're in the room, if you have it, use your speak with animals spell. Enter the room and you'll see a bear on the right-hand side along with some goblins. If you can chat with animals, the bear will ask you: "Stop them. Free me."

That bear is Halsin, if you haven't already figured out where this is going. You can use Illithid or Wisdom dialogue options to free the bear, you can egg the goblins on to keep torturing him or fight them. If you free him, you are left with three options: Attack the goblins, charge the bear, or leave the bear to the goblin's mercy. As I decided to side with the Tieflings and Halsin, I attacked the goblins.

Once the battle is over, he'll transform back into Haslin and will speak about how the tadpoles in your head have been altered by cultists in Moonrise Towers. He can also be recruited to your party to fight off Minthara, the Drow leader of the goblins, the hobgoblin Dror Ragzlin and the priestess, Gut, but does imply that it'll be a bloodbath and you'll need to fight all the goblins.

Either way, once you've found him it's up to you to decide whether you'll protect the Emerald Grove and him, or if you're going to join the Drow leader on her conquest in the name of the Absolute. If you protect the grove, he'll appear in your camp and you can recruit him at a later stage.