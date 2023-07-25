Every Baldur's Gate 3 romance option: who you can pursue

There are several Baldur's Gate 3 romance options to explore if you're jumping into the new D&D-based roleplaying game. Like so many other RPGs, sealing a romantic relationship with one of your companions will involve chatting them up, assisting in their personal side quests, and cueing a spicy scene back at camp if you so choose. And things do get spicy, as we learned when Larian showed off a tryst with Halsin the druid during its last livestream event before launch.

Larian has said that romance in Baldur's Gate 3 isn't as simple as just doing a quest and getting the romance scene, though. Your party members have an approval system and will have opinions on the choices and allies you make. From what we know so far, approval is the only limiting factor in companion romances—no rival-mances here, Dragon Age 2 fans. Baldur's Gate 3 romances are not gender-locked either. We don't know yet whether playing as The Dark Urge (the violent intrusive thought generator) will impact romance scenes or not, but that's also worth considering when you go through character creation.

We'll walk through each of your romanceable companions, what kind of relationship you can have with them, and how to gain their approval down below. Check out our Baldur's Gate 3 companions guide for more detail on each character's class and where to recruit them.

Shadowheart romance

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Likes: Deception and persuasion, kindness to animals

Deception and persuasion, kindness to animals Dislikes: Cruelty, siding with the Gith

As a Cleric, Shadowheart's first devotion is to her deity Shar. You can make a case for a close second place in her heart though. Shadowheart's romance is a little more slow burn than some of your other companions, beginning with a shared bottle of wine and a kiss on the night of the Tiefling party during Act 1 at your camp. Shadowheart takes notice if you've already made plans to spend the night with anyone else with a wry "first come first served," and though you can ask if she's open to a "shared arrangement," she declines. If you do choose her she expresses hope for more, so later acts of the game will surely bring additional private scenes between the two of you.

Astarion romance

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Likes: Supporting his whims, siding with monsters, murder

Supporting his whims, siding with monsters, murder Dislikes: Altruism

Astarion isn't a nice guy, he's a vampire, and mostly concerned with his own interests. He is down for some extracurriculars at camp though and is rather flirtatious whether you engage with his offers or not. He's all vanity and compliment fishing initially, but Astarion does have a (literally) tortured backstory and you may get the opportunity to learn the truth about all his scars later in his romance.

Wyll romance

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Likes: Strength, bravery, kindness

Strength, bravery, kindness Dislikes: Cruelty, siding with devils and goblins

Resident warlock and monster hunter Wyll is known also as the Blade of the Frontiers, a title that inspires more than one salacious pun if you choose to get close to him. Good guy vibes aside, Wyll has a pact with his half-devil patron, which certainly affects who he approves of you lending support to. The cambion Mizora still calls out to him and early on in his romance her presence does come between you during intimate moments.

Gale romance

(Image credit: Larian)

Likes: Kindness, magic use, intelligence

Kindness, magic use, intelligence Dislikes: Cruelty, violence, lack of intelligence

As Gale says of himself, he's not coy. You have a chance to do a sort of mage's mind meld with him early on, a "romantic moment" he harkens back to when soliciting your company one night at camp. He's a charmer alright, citing romantic literature before your night together and spilling his backstory immediately after. If you can maintain a soft spot for him despite the several complications he divulges, Gale is very ready to brave his future "side by side" right after your first night together.

Lae'zel romance

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Likes: Strength, violence, siding with the Gith

Strength, violence, siding with the Gith Dislikes: Weakness and avoiding violence, siding with Shadowheart or against the Gith

Your githyanki party member presents a whiplash romance, initially. She's not exactly a warm companion up to the point but then propositions you with a rather direct, "I smell your sweat. I mean to taste it." If you accept, she plans to take you for her own. Lae'zel is dominant and full of passion, but don't get attached. At least initially, she says that she may want to bed you again but your bond isn't any deeper than that, even as a fellow githyanki.

Karlach romance

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Likes: Unknown

Unknown Dislikes: Unknown

Despite being a Tiefling, the look we've gotten at Karlach's romance is nothing short of adorable. She wasn't romanceable in early access, but Larian showed a date scene between Karlach and a custom character in which she requests a date: a textbook dinner and conversation affair, no less. She's quite thrilled by it too, meeting at a restaurant in the city and attempting some classic getting-to-know-you questions around an unamused waiter. There's bound to be more to Karlach's romance at full launch, but it seems to be one for those looking for a feel-good story.

Halsin romance

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Likes: Unknown

Unknown Dislikes: Unknown

In case there was any doubt, your druid party member is the instigator of the already infamous bear love scene. Please turn your attention here, monster romance readers, because a heart-of-gold guy who's jacked but gentle, promising to hold back his beastly qualities no matter how badly he wants to devour you is right outta your playbook. And if you are into being devoured by a bear, you can opt your adventurous heart right into that part.

Minthara romance

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

You can have a one-night stand with Minthara at the end of Act 1, though be warned you've got to really go in on being evil to get her attention and approval. If you're down bad for Drow, your reward is a rather spicy sex scene back at camp.