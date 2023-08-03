Where to find Scrolls in Baldur's Gate 3

Your Baldur's Gate 3 Scrolls are powerful magical items that give you a one-off cast of their named spell. It might be a handy ability like letting you talk to an animal or the dead, and learn some vital quest info, or something like Feather Fall, so your whole party can jump from a great height and land unharmed. Scrolls also provide spells to use in combat, granting you free offensive magic to hurl at enemies, saving your Spell Slots.

Their most powerful purpose, however, is letting wizards learn new spells by transcribing them into their Spellbooks. It costs a sum of gold, but it's hard to put a price on hoovering up magical abilities for any and all situations. Here, I'll explain the best places to find Scrolls in Baldur's Gate 3 while you're out in the Forgotten Realms.

Baldur's Gate 3 Scrolls and where to find them

Image 1 of 2 You can generally get scrolls from chests or by looting bodies (Image credit: Larian) Traders can also sell you scrolls, but it's far cheaper to find them (Image credit: Larian)

While the Scrolls you find in Baldur's Gate 3 are mostly random, you can get them from bodies, desks, and chests. In particular, buried chests often contain Scrolls, though you'll need to pass a Perception check in order to spot the mound where they're located, and have a shovel ready in your inventory to dig them out. You can buy these from certain traders like Mattis near the entrance to the Druid's Grove, but sometimes there's just one lying around near the buried treasure.

Certain locations, like the secret cellar laboratory in the Blighted Village, always seem to contain a selection of Scrolls, and since they are a valuable form of loot, your best bet for finding them is to explore monster-filled caves and ruins. While Scrolls give you a single cast of that magic before being destroyed, they are most valuable in terms of allowing wizards to learn new spells, so be sure to hang onto the best for Gale, or your own character if you're running a wizard.

You can, of course, buy Scrolls from traders as well, but unless they have a very specific spell you're looking for, it's a better idea to simply save your gold and see what you can get while out in the world. If you're exploring and looking for loot you'll have Scrolls coming out of your ears before too long.