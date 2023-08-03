Baldur's Gate 3 Soul Coin locations and what they do

The Baldur's Gate 3 Soul Coins are mysterious items that you find while exploring and completing quests across the world. This slightly harrowing currency is used in Avernus, the hell-like region you might remember flying through on the Mindflayer ship at the start of the game. The description also reads that they can power infernal machines, but it's not immediately clear how any of this knowledge can be used.

Putting aside any moral qualms you have about buying something with a literal soul—those devils sure know how to party, huh—Soul Coins are extremely valuable items that are well worth holding onto. Here, I'll explain every Soul Coin location I've found so far, plus what you can actually do with them.

Baldur's Gate 3 Soul Coin locations

Image 1 of 3 Soul Coin #1 in the Dank Crypt (Image credit: Larian) Soul Coin #2 in the Dank Crypt (Image credit: Larian) Soul Coin #3 in the Dank Crypt (Image credit: Larian)

Dank Crypt

There are three Soul Coins in the Dank Crypt area of the Overgrown Ruins, near where the Nautiloid crashes on the Ravaged Beach. Get here by heading east from the Roadside Cliffs waypoint, then you can either head through the main door or shoot the hanging rock in the Chapel Entrance and jump down through the hole it makes. Either way, you'll have to fight some bandits, but if you go in the second way I mentioned, you can shoot an explosive barrel through the door that will deal with them all. Now, activate the switch on the wall at the back of the library and head into the Dank Crypt.

You can also head further east past the entrance and lockpick a hatch to get into the Dank Crypt straight away, but it has a difficulty rating of 20 so that's less of a sure thing. Either way, once inside, here is where to find the Soul Coins:

The first coin is located in the room with the giant sarcophagus at the south end of the Dank Crypt, specifically in the right-hand sarcophagus on the room's west side. I'd recommend grabbing this before you loot the main sarcophagus, setting off the fire trap.

The second coin is located in a sarcophagus in a side room to the west of the area with the big statue and the Entombed Acolyte corpses.

The third coin is inside Wither's sarcophagus. You'll find this hidden in a room behind the big statue, but pressing the button that opens the door will wake the acolytes. After they're beaten, wake him up, then loot his coffin. Be sure to grab the Amulet of Lost Voices from the nearby chest since it lets you speak to the dead.

Nadira and the Bugbear

You have to convince Nadira to get the coin (Image credit: Larian)

You can get the fourth Soul Coin by saving Nadira from a Bugbear Assassin. Once inside the Emerald Grove, head east up to the top of the little rocky outcrop where you can see a Tiefling with a telescope. As you approach, the assassin will appear, and combat will begin. It isn't a hard fight and theoretically, if you let Nadira die, you should be able to loot the Soul Coin from her corpse, or you can potentially pickpocket her. Whatever you choose, if you save her, you can then get the coin by using Deception or feigning ignorance before rolling Persuasion or Intimidation.

What are Soul Coins for?

Image 1 of 2 Karlach can use your Soul Coins (Image credit: Larian) Infernal Fury imbues her melee attacks with fire damage (Image credit: Larian)

If you read the description, it mentions that these coins power infernal engines, and if you pass an Arcana check when you acquire the one from Nadira, it'll further explain that these coins are used as currency in Avernus—essentially, the game's hell region. While I haven't had the opportunity to venture to hell myself just yet, Soul Coins do have a more immediate purpose.

Once you recruit Karlach near the Risen Road, she can consume a Soul Coin to power up the infernal machine inside her, granting the Infernal Fury condition until Long Rest. This adds 1-4 fire damage to her melee attacks when she's Raging or her HP is below 25%. While it can be worth powering Karlach up for a difficult fight, it's worth considering that these coins will likely have a secondary purpose later in the game, so spend 'em wisely or not at all.