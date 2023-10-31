Should you take Raphael's deal in Baldur's Gate 3?

Deciding whether to say yes to Raphael's deal in Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the more challenging decisions you'll have to make during your travels across Faerun. On the one hand, he's offering you a Legendary weapon and a means to free Orpheus. On the other, he's a devil who quite clearly wants to entrap you in some sort of twisted debt.

Raphael dogs your footsteps throughout acts 1 and 2, but you'll finally meet him on your terms at Sharess' Caress brothel on Wyrm's Crossing, just before you enter the city proper of Baldur's Gate. So, should you deal with the devil? Or will you throw his bargain back in his smug face? Here are the consequences for Raphael's deal either way.

Should you take Raphael's deal?

Image 1 of 2 Signing Raphael's deal will get you the Orphic Hammer (Image credit: Larian) You can enter the House of Hope either way through Helsik (Image credit: Larian)

First off, it's important to acknowledge that accepting or refusing Raphael's deal at Sharess' Caress will not have any permanent consequences. If that's all you wanted to know ahead of time, consider yourself reassured.

In terms of the nitty gritty, here's what each choice means. While these entries don't contain spoilers as such, they do lay out the consequences of each decision:

Accepting Raphael's deal: You agree to give Raphael the Crown of Karsus—when you get it—in exchange for the Orphic Hammer and sign a contract. The immediate consequence is that you get the Legendary weapon, opening up a series of alternate endings to the game. As the narrator advises, if you wish to get out of the deal, you can go see the Diabolist Helsik at the Devil's Fee in the Lower City and enter the House of Hope to steal back your contract. If you don't do this, you'll get a very specific ending involving Raphael. The Emperor will also be pissed if you let it slip that you made the deal.

You agree to give Raphael the Crown of Karsus—when you get it—in exchange for the Orphic Hammer and sign a contract. The immediate consequence is that you get the Legendary weapon, opening up a series of alternate to the game. As the narrator advises, if you wish to get out of the deal, you can go see the Diabolist Helsik at the Devil's Fee in the Lower City and enter the to steal back your contract. If you don't do this, you'll get a very specific ending involving Raphael. The Emperor will also be pissed if you let it slip that you made the deal. Refusing Raphael's deal: You say no to Raphael. The devil will stick around at Sharess' Caress in case you change your mind before the end of the game. You can still go see Helsik at the Devil's Fee in the Lower City about breaking into the House of Hope, but now you'll be stealing the Orphic Hammer instead of your contract. The Emperor will be pleased if you tell him the truth that you refused Raphael's deal.

No matter which choice you make, visiting the House of Hope allows you to get both the hammer and break your contract with Raphael. It's worth noting that breaking into Raphael's home is entirely optional and involves some of the most difficult sequences in the game, so be sure you're ready before you choose that route.