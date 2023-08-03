Baldur's Gate 3 Infernal Iron locations and how to use

The Baldur's Gate 3 Infernal Iron item is a rare metal that you'll occasionally find in chests and treasure troves across the world. What's it for? Well, as you might gather from the name, this material plays a big part in Karlach's companion quest, The Hellion's Heart, which sees you repairing the engine in her chest.

While you should find a fair bit of Infernal Iron if you're treasure savvy, it's more comparable to Soul Coins in terms of its rarity, so it can be helpful to have a few collected already if you want to progress the quest. Here, I'll run through the Infernal Iron locations I have so far, plus who you need to see about fixing Karlach's engine.

Baldur's Gate 3 Infernal Iron locations

Image 1 of 3 Infernal Iron in Blighted Village basement (Image credit: Larian) Infernal Iron in Zhentarim Hideout (Image credit: Larian) Infernal Iron in the Shattered Sanctum (Image credit: Larian)

There are lots of different places you can find Infernal Iron in the Forgotten Realms, but three I've found so far are:

Blighted Village: This is likely the first Infernal Iron you'll find. In the basement of the north house, where you find the forge and start the Masterwork Weapon quest, you'll find a chest if you climb up the ladder. Open this to get a piece of Infernal Iron. Be careful of opening the trapped explosive chest below it first, however, since it can potentially blow up the ladder.

Shattered Sanctum: You can find a second piece of Infernal Iron in the Shattered Sanctum in the Goblin Camp. Head to the far north, behind where Dror Ragzlin is sitting, and unlock the door to get at the loot. There are also a lot of great magical items in this pile, and the good thing is if you're killing all the goblins, you don't have to worry about getting spotted.

Zhentarim Hideout: This smuggler hideout is tricky to find, and I detailed the elaborate process of how to get inside in our Underdark entrances list. Once inside the hideout, head to the north end of it to find two locked doors with some wolves and guards nearby. Unlock the rightmost door and pick the lock of the right-hand chest to find the iron.

What is Infernal Iron used for?

Dammon will help you repair Karlach (Image credit: Larian)

Infernal Iron is an important part of Karlach's companion quest. As you might know, the Tiefling barbarian has an infernal engine inside her, and while it makes her a great fighter, she does run a little hot. If you go and visit the Tiefling smith, Dammon, in the centre of the Emerald Grove settlement, he'll explain that the engine is actually going into overdrive and will kill her, unless you repair it with some of the rare metal, Infernal Iron.

You'll need to locate some and bring a piece back to Dammon. He'll repair Karlach a bit and then tell you to meet him in Baldur's Gate later in the story, by which time he'll have more solutions to Karlach's problem. Just like Gale eating magical items, Karlach will need multiple pieces of Infernal Iron to repair her fully and progress her quest. While I haven't met up with Dammon again yet, I'll add more details and Infernal Iron locations when I do.

It's also worth noting that if you Save the Emerald Grove and you haven't spoken to him with Karlach and started the quest to find the Infernal Iron, Dammon will leave for Baldur's Gate. On the opposite side, after you raid the grove, you won't be able to repair Karlach with Infernal Iron or talk to Dammon.