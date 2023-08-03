If you're wondering how to save Vollo in Baldur's Gate 3 , or if you've already saved him but you're now wondering whether you should let him perform his gruesome surgery on your face, you're in the right place. The main story of Act 1 takes you to the Goblin Camp, and you'll be given a number of objectives once you get there.

After initially meeting Vollo in the courtyard, saving him from his goblin captors is added to your to-do list, and if you manage to pull it off, he'll return to your camp and offer to research a technique to fix your condition. So without further ado, here's how to save Vollo and the consequences of letting him operate on you.

How to save Vollo

Image 1 of 2 The guard has the Cage Key. (Image credit: Larian Studios) The location of Vollo's Cage. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

The Goblin Camp is quite a tricky area, so you'll want a few levels under your belt before venturing there. It doesn't seem to matter whether you free Vollo before tackling the three goblin leaders, or after, though I did it after when most of the guards had already been dealt with.

The objective marker on the map gives you the location of Vollo's cage, but you can check again on the screenshot above. It's inside a small room, up the stairs to the right of the "main hall" where you first speak to Priestess Gut. When I went there—after killing the leaders—there was one guard inside the room which I was able to take out easily. If you go this route, you can then loot the body for the Cage Key and release Vollo. If you'd rather keep things friendly, you can pickpocket the guard for the key or lockpick the cage to release Vollo from captivity.

You'll have a few straightforward dialogue options to choose from during the conversation, and most of them will end with him heading back to your camp.

Should you let Vollo perform his technique on you?

Image 1 of 3 Talk to Vollo back at your camp. (Image credit: Larian Studios) Let him examine you. (Image credit: Larian Studios) You'll gain an invisibility eye if you let him go through with it. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

After returning to camp for the first time after rescuing him, Vollo will have a marker showing he wants to talk to you . After learning how and why he was a prisoner at the Goblin Camp, he'll tell you he knows about Mindflayers, among other things. He won't believe you when you tell him about your experience with them so you can choose to let him examine you.

He won't do anything invasive at this stage, he'll need more time to research what he wants to do next. In the meantime, you'll get the Blazer of Benevolence light armor as a reward.

End the day at your camp and the next morning, Vollo should have another speech marker. Speak to him and ask about the research and he'll tell you he's found a technique that could work. Basically, he wants to have a go at your eye with a needle to get to the parasite behind it. You'll be presented with several dialogue options but they all basically boil down to Do it or Leave.