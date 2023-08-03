How to save Arabella from the Druids in Baldur's Gate 3

If you want to save Arabella in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll need to go and speak with the acting Druid leader at Emerald Grove. After defeating the goblin attack and talking to Zevlor, you're likely to run into a couple arguing with the druid guards at the bottom of some wide steps. Komira and Locke want their daughter back—she's been caught stealing an idol and the Druids are going to cast their judgement on her.

Of course, it's not as simple as that and you'll have several dialogue options, to contend with. In this guide, I'll walk you through what you need to do to save Arabella from the druids so she can reunite with her parents.

How to save Arabella

Image 1 of 2 Arabella's parents location. (Image credit: Larian Studios) The large stone door that leads to Kagha. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

Once you've spoken to Arabella's parents and picked up the quest to save her, head back down the steps and talk to the druid guards. You'll be given dialogue options: choose either "If it weren't for me, you'd be overrun by goblins," or "I'm not looking for trouble. Can you just let me by". They'll let you pass and tell you that the acting leader Kagha wants to talk to you.

Once inside the circular area of Emerald Grove, look for the large stone door to the north, at the 12 o'clock position. Head down the steps to find Kagha and Arabella, as well as Kagha's snake that is threatening her. You'll be given a few dialogue options here:

Thief? Poison? What's this girl's actual crime? Imprison her? She's just a child. Do nothing. One of your guards outside said you wanted to see me. Here I am.

Either of the first two choices here work. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

You may have other choices, depending on your race and class but picking either of the first two options progresses the quest to the next dialogue choice.

[Nature] Don't Druids cherish harmony? Jailing the girls disrupts nature's balance. [Persuasion] Release her. I'll see that she stays out of trouble. [Detect thoughts] Read Kagha's mind. Keep silent Prepare to attack.

Image 1 of 3 Again, picking one of the first two options will save Arabella. (Image credit: Larian Studios) Dark Urge or class choices may appear too. (Image credit: Larian Studios) If you fail the roll, you'll get another chance to save Arabella. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

If you're Dark Urge, you'll get two additional options here, neither of which you should take if you want to save Arabella—mostly because they involve luring her to her death. For everyone else, picking any of the first two options above sees Kagha release Arabella, though you'll have to go through an Intelligence check for the first choice or a Charisma check for the second. That said, if you fail either of the roll checks, you'll get another chance to save her with the next dialogue choice:

Your snake is prepared to kill this child. Do you want her death on your hands?

You'll receive Komira's Locket as a reward. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

Kagha will let Arabella go, so return to Komira and Locke on the steps where you first picked up the quest. Speak to them to see Arabella reunited with her parents and pick a dialogue option. You're rewarded with Komira's Locket, a necklace that grants the wearer the ability to cast Dancing Lights, a cantrip that illuminates a 9m radius. Alternatively you can give it to Gale to have him learn the Dancing Lights ability permanently, or let him consume it as part of his need to use magical items for his condition.