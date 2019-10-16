Australia, Fanatical is holding a huge 'Insanity Sale'

(Image credit: Fanatical)

Fanatical is currently running a big 'Insanity Sale', discounting a wide swath of games for the next 24 hours or so. According to the site, some games have discounts of up to 97 percent, which is three percent away from "free".

New titles are being added on a rotational basis, so it's worth checking out the site from now until the end of the week. All prices below are in Australian dollars.

Some highlights:

Rainbow Six Siege (Standard Edition) - $9.88

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - $18.10

Wreckfest - $25.72

Hitman 2 Gold Edition - $44.87

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown - $40.94

Monster Hunter World - $41.77

Darksider 3 Deluxe Edition - $31.48

SoulCalibur VI - $24.47

South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $8.23

