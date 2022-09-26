Here are the level requirements for each WoW: Wrath Classic zone

It pays to know each of the Wrath of the Lich King Classic zone level requirements when you're ready to start your adventure into Northrend. With 11 new zones to explore, you'll be doing a lot of travelling so it's worth knowing ahead of time which zones cater to the various character levels so you can plan your levelling journey accordingly.

Below you'll find a breakdown of each of the new Wrath Classic zones, along with their suggested level range. Further down, you'll find some general advice if this is your first time in Northrend so you won't be left out in the cold.

WoW: Wrath Classic zone levels

Zone Level range Scarlet Enclave 55-58 Borean Tundra 68-72 Howling Fjord 68-72 Dragonblight 71-75 Grizzly Hills 73-75 Zul'Drak 74-76 Sholazar Basin 76-78 Crystalsong Forest 77-80 Icecrown 77-80 Storm Peaks 77-80 Wintergrasp (PvP zone) 77-80

The first zone on the list is the Scarlet Enclave, the starting zone for Death Knights, so unless you roll the new hero class for yourself, you won't get to see this particular area. Once you're ready to move to Northrend, you're given the choice of two starting zones—Borean Tundra or Howling Fjord, and from there, quests will lead you to the next appropriate zone. Of course, you can mix things up if you want but you should make sure you stay within the level range of each zone for optimal XP gain.

It's also worth noting that all of these zones are contested, so if you're on a PvP realm, you should take care when out and about.

Wintergrasp is slightly different as it is a dedicated world PvP zone, even on PvE servers where you'll be flagged for PvP if you fly into the area. The capital city of Dalaran—not included in the list above as it doesn't have a level restriction—is a sanctuary for both Horde and Alliance players, similar to Shattrath City in Outland.