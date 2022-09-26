How to get to Northrend in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Wrath of the Lich King Classic introduces a large northern continent just waiting to be explored—or revisited in many cases. If you can't quite remember how to get to Northrend the old-fashioned way, this guide is here to help you out. Whether you play Alliance or Horde, I'll explain where you need to go to get started on your journey to Northrend.

Before you head out though, you'll need to decide where you want to start. You can choose between Borean Tundra to the southwest or Howling Fjord over on the southeastern corner of the new continent. As each destination has a different departure point, I'll go over those too. Here's how to get to Northrend in Wrath Classic.

How to get to Borean Tundra in Northend

Borean Tundra is the easiest destination to get to for both Horde and Alliance players and is likely to be the zone you end up in if you don't realise there's an alternative.

For Horde players, head to Orgrimmar's main gate—the southern one that leads to Durotar—and look for the zeppelin tower found outside and to the right. There are two zeppelin towers outside Orgrimmar's gates and the one you're looking for can also send you to Thunder Bluff. Board the zeppelin and it will take you to Borean Tundra.

Alliance players must head to the Stormwind City harbor and find the northernmost dock. Here you'll find a boat that takes you to Borean Tundra, though you may need to wait a few minutes for it to return.

Image 1 of 4 The zeppelin tower that takes Horde players to Borean Tundra. (Image credit: Blizzard ) The boat that takes Alliance players to Borean Tundra. (Image credit: Blizzard ) The zeppelin tower in Tirisfal Glades that goes to Howling Fjord. (Image credit: Blizzard ) The boat in Menethil Harbor that travels to Howling Fjord. (Image credit: Blizzard )

How to get to Howling Fjord

Howling Fjord is much more vibrant than the bleak environment of Borean Tundra. If you decide you want to start questing in this area, you'll need to travel to reach the departure point.

Horde players will first have to make their way to Tirisfal Glades in the Eastern Kingdoms. If you don't have a friendly mage on standby to open a portal to Undercity, you'll need to head to the zeppelin tower to the left of the Orgrimmar gates—not the one that takes you to Borean Tundra. From here, you can get a zeppelin to Tirisfal Glades.

Once in Tirisfal, head down the steps of the zeppelin tower and climb up the one next to it. From here, you can take another zeppelin to Howling Fjord.

Alliance players should head to Menethil Harbor, found in the Wetlands in Eastern Kingdoms. If you've got the flight point for that location, great. Otherwise, you'll need to run there from the closest one you have—this shouldn't be too much of a bother because of your level. Once you arrive, head to the dock on the far right and a boat will arrive to take you to Howling Fjord.