How to unlock Cold Weather Flying in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Northrend is a vast continent so you'll want to unlock Cold Weather Flying as soon as you can in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. There are 11 new zones to explore and at least two of those have areas that you won't be able to reach with a ground mount alone. Let's face it, flying takes a lot of the pain out of questing too.

One of the benefits of unlocking Cold Weather Flying on one of your characters is that you can buy an item that lets any alts you have learn it, too. So, if you're ready to learn how to soar through the skies of the chilly northern continent, here's how to unlock flying in Wrath Classic.

Wrath Classic flying: How to unlock

First up, you need to be level 77 or higher to learn Cold Weather Flying on your first character. It will set you back 1000 gold too—hopefully, you've set some money aside while levelling. You also need to have learned Expert Riding, which you should have if you played through Burning Crusade Classic, as this is the skill that allows you to fly in Outland.

If you meet all of those requirements, you can head to one of three flying trainers. These are:

Hira Snowdawn: Kraus' Landing, Dalaran

Kraus' Landing, Dalaran Pilot Vic: River's Heart, Sholazar Basin

River's Heart, Sholazar Basin Roxi Ramrocket: K3, Storm Peaks

Where to get the Tome of Cold Weather Flying

Hira Snowdawn, the Cold Weather Flying trainer in Dalaran, also sells the Tome of the Cold Weather Flying which is an item you can send to lower-level alts. It will still set you back 1000 gold, so you're not saving anything currency-wise but the item can be used at level 68. Essentially, this means any alts you intend to level through Northrend can fly there as soon as they arrive in either Borean Tundra or Howling Fjord, so levelling a second or third character should be much faster. The perfect excuse to level an alt army, right?