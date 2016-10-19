We're building the Ark of the Covenant as a computer

Last month we announced our plan to resurrect the Large Pixel Collider, PC Gamer's ludicrous computer. And a couple weeks ago we picked the parts , loading the LPC with more than 128GB RAM, 42TB of storage, world-class cooling and a pair of the fastest GPUs ever created.

But the LPC needs to be more than a collection of the best gaming hardware in the world. This year we're going all-out on making the LPC a powerful, over-the-top expression of what PC gaming can be. After considering dozens of different concepts for the LPC, we fell in love with the idea of reproducing this holy box of power.

Raiders describes the Ark as "a radio for talking to god," among other things. We've teamed up with two veteran case modders Lee Harrington and Ron Christianson to help us realize this possibly blasphemous vision for a computer.

The features (holy smokes, how are we going to do this?)

Gilded case

If we're doing the Ark, it goes without saying that we've got to paint it gold.

Angels

Almost every rendition of the Ark has two angels mirrored atop it. Ron has a plan for crafting this highly distinctive detail from scratch.

Reinforced carrying bars

The Ark was built to be carried. We want our LPC to be similarly portable.

Redundant key power-on switch

Not just anyone should be able to turn on our holy rig. We've asked Lee and Ron to create a two-key activation switch for powering on the LPC. Only those entrusted with these divine keys will be able to play on the LPC.

Divine RGB lighting

The interior case lighting has to express the righteous power of our supercomputer.

We'll be back in early November to reveal the completed Large Pixel Collider. Look for it then, but not directly at it, because, well... you know.