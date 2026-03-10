This Redditor has built a stained glass-style panel for their gaming PC with a 'magnificent and luxurious animal' on it and it is indeed magnificent and luxurious

"It required a lot of effort, focus, and patience."

A stained glass-style side panel for a gaming PC
(Image credit: Nososochek on Reddit)

Though a lot of work is put into customising PC cases, keyboards, and even GPUs, the humble side panel is surprisingly overlooked, given the real estate. I suppose this makes some sense, as glass is designed to be looked through, but a gorgeous stained glass-style makeover has convinced me we need more tempered glass customisation.

User Nososochek took to the PCBuild subreddit recently to show off a deer illustration that they've been creating for two entire months.

A stained glass-style side panel for a gaming PC
The back of the glass panel(Image credit: Nososochek on Reddit)

Over time, Nososocheck manually coats each section, making sure it will actually stain the tempered glass, as opposed to just creating a coat over the top. They tell me the special acrylic used to stain glass hardens over time, which makes the process both time-consuming and delicate.

Think of the process as somewhere between the traditional stained glass method of individually fitting glass by soldering, and a paint-by-numbers project, in terms of difficulty and intricacy.

A stained glass-style side panel for a gaming PC
(Image credit: Nososochek on Reddit)

Nososocheck notes they've actually had this beautiful glass panel in their rig for over a year now, but it just never picked up any traction online until it was posted on Reddit.

"In fact, this work has been around for about a year, and I really wanted to share it with people," they tell me, "but other platforms ignored my posts about this deer. A few days ago, my husband suggested that I post it on Reddit, where there are a lot of people.

"I posted it with the idea that it would be great if at least 1,000 people noticed it, but I didn't expect such a high number of views, and I'm absolutely shocked! It's incredibly amazing that this happened."

You've just got to make sure not to drop that tempered glass on a hard, smooth surface. I couldn't bear to watch that lovely bit of art smash, even if all the little shards would look pretty scattered on the floor.

