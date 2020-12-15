Popular

This gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 2060 for $699 is an awesome bargain

By

Save $300 on a laptop that lets you turn 'RTX On' with this deal.

This gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 2060 for $699 is an awesome bargain
Save $300 on a laptop that lets you turn 'RTX On' with this deal. (Image credit: Gateway)

I don't expect a whole lot from a gaming laptop that costs $699—maybe an entry-level discrete GPU, low-end CPU, and a basic display. Certainly not an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 paired with a 120Hz panel. Yet that is what this deal entails, along with a quad-core Intel 10th Gen Core i5 10300H Comet Lake processor, with Hyper-Threading support to boot.

This is the same laptop I wrote about last month when it went on sale for this price, and it did not last long, unsurprisingly. Laptops that cost as little as this typically tout something like a GeForce GTX 1650, or just integrated graphics. Same goes for some that cost a little more—case in point, the AMD version of this laptop is also on sale, for $799, and pairs a Ryzen 5 4600H with a GeForce GTX 1650, to put this deal into perspective.

Turn RTX On

Gateway 15.6-Inch Laptop | Intel Core i5 10300H | Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $999 $699 at Walmart (save $300)
There are not many $699 laptops that offer hardware-level support for real-time ray tracing. This one does, and the 120Hz display is not too shabby either. Simply put, this is one of the best deals on a gaming laptop right now.
View Deal

That said, there are some corners that have been cut. Namely, the RAM (just 8GB) and storage (only a 256GB SSD). Those are not exciting capacities by any stretch. However, both can be upgraded without much fuss, if you are comfortable doing that—just remove a few screws and pop off the bottom panel.

What about the Gateway brand? That's a throwback to a bygone era. Gateway was a dominant OEM from around the late 1980s to early 2000s, before it fell on hard times. It's now owned by Acer, and from what I can tell, these are essentially rebranded Evoo laptops.

That is not a bad thing, considering the bang-for-buck proposition. Other perks include USB-C connectivity, an audio system tuned by THX, and a microSD memory card slot, all wrapped in a package that measures 0.8 inches thick and weighs 4.2 pounds.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments