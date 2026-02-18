YouTube is partially busted right now: 'Something went wrong'
YouTube isn't fully down, but hundreds of thousands of users have reported issues.
YouTube is struggling at the moment. Although I can still play videos and load some pages, attempting to browse the video sharing site returns "something went wrong" errors for me.
DownDetector has recorded a huge spike in reports—340,000 at the peak—so if you're also experiencing problems, we're definitely not alone. YouTube has confirmed that the issue is being looked at.
"We're aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now," reads a YouTube support page. "Our teams are aware, and we'll provide updates as soon as we have them."
We'll update this article when we learn more, or if the issue is resolved. In the meantime, you can enjoy the comments on that support page, such as "I was going to draw while playing music. I pay for premium btw so I need it like now." Fair!
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
