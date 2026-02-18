YouTube is partially busted right now: 'Something went wrong'

YouTube isn't fully down, but hundreds of thousands of users have reported issues.

Symbolic photo: Logo of the video platform YouTube on June 07, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
(Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

YouTube is struggling at the moment. Although I can still play videos and load some pages, attempting to browse the video sharing site returns "something went wrong" errors for me.

DownDetector has recorded a huge spike in reports—340,000 at the peak—so if you're also experiencing problems, we're definitely not alone. YouTube has confirmed that the issue is being looked at.

