Italian television channel does DLSS 5 haters a favor by broadcasting footage from reveal trailer, then copyright striking Nvidia's own YouTube channel

In a sublime example of the internet's "I made this" effect, an Italian TV channel temporarily took down Nvidia's March 16 video "Announcing Nvidia DLSS 5" via copyright strike, claiming the content as its own.

As reported by NikTek on X.com, the DLSS 5 reveal trailer was unavailable in Italy for more than 24 hours, with the message "This video contains content from La7, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds" taking its place. While we're doing a little reverse-engineering here to understand what happened, La7 seemingly used footage from DLSS 5 in a recent broadcast, then started issuing copyright claims based on that footage.

Brazen? Yes. Funny? Even more so, considering the overt distaste both players and the games industry have shown for DLSS5.

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The impact extended further than Nvidia's own YouTube channel. Multiple other posters on X chimed in to share their own videos being demonetized and region blocked due to a copyright claim. Former IGN editor Destin Legarie posted about the incident on April 4, prompting a rather unhelpful response from YouTube's official X account explaining the basics of its Content ID system.

"The channel making these claims does not own the rights to an Nvidia trailer they used without permission during their talk show," Legarie shot back. "They just created work for YouTube by abusing the system."

So let me get this straight @TeamYouTube I recorded and posted my video on 03/16/2026LA7 used my content on 04/04/2026 and then filed a copyright on my channel? How can the YouTube system not just look at the dates and see this makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/BHmWQSmvtpApril 4, 2026

Legarie posted on Monday that La7 has released the claim. Using a VPN, PC Gamer confirmed that Nvidia's reveal trailer is also now once again viewable in Italy.

YouTube's Content ID system is often criticized for being abusable, with frivolous claims on videos that should fall under fair use often meaning smaller channels see their videos demonetized unless they can contest a claim, a process that can take weeks. It's equally common for these automated systems to go too far, ending up in claims that are quickly revoked as soon as a real human being takes notice.

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Announcing NVIDIA DLSS 5 | AI-Powered Breakthrough in Visual Fidelity for Games - YouTube Watch On

It's funnier to think of someone at TV channel La7 deciding it owns all coverage of Nvidia DLSS 5 after producing one talk show segment about it, but it seems more likely that someone clicked a "protect our copyright" button without fully understanding what it would entail.

Or maybe La7 was gung ho about taking credit for the new technology until it realized it was picking a fight with Dave Oshry, at which point the only safe move was immediate surrender.