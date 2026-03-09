Discord fixes bug that caused app to take upwards of two whole minutes to launch

News
By published

Clearing the schedule.

Discord logo displayed on a phone screen and Discord website displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on November 5, 2022.
(Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Discord may have postponed its global rollout of age verification checks, but the chat platform can't seem to stop putting its foot in its mouth. Case in point, Discord just fixed a bug that could cause the app to take forever to launch on certain devices.

The issue has only been documented on iOS so far, with Discord Engineering admitting in last week's patch notes that it could lead to "the app [taking] upwards of t w o m i n u t e s [sic] to launch following a full device restart." And there I was thinking the never-ending grey launch dialogue was a special hell just for me.

That aside, I'm all for major platforms being upfront about their mistakes—but I could personally take or leave the meme-y tone of these patch notes. For instance, Discord documents another bug also encountered on mobile by writing, "[The bug] could cause element animations (like transitioning in and out of chat) to get stuck mid-animation. DOOR STUCK!!!"

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair in Royal colouring, on a white background
Best PC gaming kit 2026

1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo

2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3

4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro

7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.