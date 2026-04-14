Xbox Game Pass is too expensive, new Xbox boss reportedly says: 'we need a better value equation'

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It needs to be a more flexible system, apparently.

Asha Sharma
(Image credit: Microsoft)

In an internal memo sent to Xbox staff, new Xbox boss Asha Sharma has reportedly said the platform's subscription service has become "too expensive". The memo, seen by The Verge, also points to a potential reworking of the subscription model.

“Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox. It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one,” Sharma wrote in the memo. “Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system which will take time to test and learn around.”

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Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

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