Open-source game engine Godot is drowning in 'AI slop' code contributions: 'I don't know how long we can keep it up'
Projects like Godot are being swamped by contributors who may not even understand the code they're submitting.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Open-source software development—the open, collaborative contribution of knowledge in the name of problem solving, bug fixing, feature development, and ongoing support—is a borderline utopian idea. But the advent of generative LLMs has forced the maintainers of projects like open-source game engine Godot to face a deluge of AI-generated code from would-be contributors who might not even understand the changes they're submitting.
In a Bluesky thread (via Game Developer), Rémi Verschelde—one of the primary maintainers of the Godot Github repository and co-founder of major Godot backer W4 Games—says the problem of "AI slop" pull requests, or requests to merge code changes with the project, is "becoming increasingly draining and demoralizing for Godot maintainers" as they're now forced to deliberate the trustworthiness and human authorship of an onslaught of LLM-generated contributions.
Honestly, AI slop PRs are becoming increasingly draining and demoralizing for #Godot maintainers. If you want to help, more funding so we can pay more maintainers to deal with the slop (on top of everything we do already) is the only viable solution I can think of: fund.godotengine.org— @akien.bsky.social (@akien.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-02-17T21:25:12.382Z
"We find ourselves having to second guess every PR from new contributors, multiple times per day," Verschelde said. "The description is verbose LLM output; is the code written at least partially by a human? Does the 'author' understand the code they're sending? Did they test it? Are the test results made up?"
Even if Godot's maintainers are able to identify AI-generated code or description, Verschelde says that's often just the first of compounding complications.
"Is this code wrong because it was written by AI, or is it an honest mistake from an inexperienced human contributor?" Verschelde said. "What do you do when you ask a PR author if they used AI because you're suspicious, and they all reply 'yes I used it to write the PR description because I'm bad with English'?"
Verschelde says Godot "prides itself in being welcoming to new contributors, letting any engine user have the possibility to make an impact on their engine of choice." But navigating the accelerating rate of PRs that could jeopardize the project's health with faulty code or incomplete understanding is overtaxing the maintainers' finite capacity.
"Maintainers spend a lot of time assisting new contributors to help them get PRs in a mergeable state," Verschelde said. "I don't know how long we can keep it up."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Godot's maintainers are discussing and investigating solutions, including potential automated detection options—but Veschelde said it "seems horribly ironic" to have to turn to run AI-based solutions to "detect AI slop," because he's "really not keen on feeding the AI machinery."
Godot is also weighing the possibility of moving the project to another platform where there might be less incentive for users to "farm" legitimacy as a software developer with AI-generated code contributions. But moving to a less popular platform could run the risk of alienating legitimate contributors.
In January, Github acknowledged the "increasing volume of low-quality contributions that is creating significant operational challenges for maintainers," and said it's exploring both short- and long-term options for triaging the plague of AI PRs. The first of those rolled out last week, as Github now allows maintainers to limit pull requests to collaborators or disable them entirely.
But given that Github is owned by Microsoft—one of the world's most shameless AI boosters—one does wonder just how incentivized it truly is to curb the acceleration of AI-generated code flooding onto the platform.
Verschelde said that, ultimately, the best way to support the ability of projects like Godot to weather the flood of AI-generated pull requests is with financial support: "If you want to help, more funding so we can pay more maintainers to deal with the slop (on top of everything we do already) is the only viable solution I can think of."
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Lincoln has been writing about games for 12 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.