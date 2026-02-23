A Grok update was apparently delayed because Elon Musk wanted it to be better at answering questions about Baldur's Gate
He wants it to be able to play League of Legends as well.
As well as praising Hitler and banging on about white genocide and creating naked images of actual women and children, apparently Grok can be a resource for answering questions about videogames. According to an investigation by Business Insider into what's been going on at xAI since Elon Musk stopped being the de facto leader of the Department of Government Efficiency and started micromanaging the chatbot, that's been one of Musk's top priorities.
Business Insider's sources say that "a model release was delayed for several days because Musk was dissatisfied with how the chatbot answered detailed questions about the video game 'Baldur's Gate,' according to people familiar with the matter."
I assume they mean Baldur's Gate 3, unless Musk really did prioritize teaching Grok where to find the Ring of the Princes +1 on the Coast Way.
Employees make xAI sound like it's become a hectic place to work, saying, "Because the company is so small, everything is a fire drill". When a problem occurs, it's solved by relocating teams of workers to a "war room" for months at a time until it's solved. Three of Business Insider's sources corroborated that, late last year, there were at least five war rooms running at the same time. "One, they said, was dedicated to teaching Grok how to play one of Musk's favorite video games, 'League of Legends.'"
Google's Gemini AI was so bad at playing Pokémon it took more than 813 hours to finish Pokémon Blue, so it can't be easy to teach them how to play videogames. I guess the question is, why bother? Musk's already paying someone to play Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 for him, does he really need to work a bunch more people to the bone just so he doesn't have to play League of Legends either?
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
