A Grok update was apparently delayed because Elon Musk wanted it to be better at answering questions about Baldur's Gate

He wants it to be able to play League of Legends as well.

Volo
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As well as praising Hitler and banging on about white genocide and creating naked images of actual women and children, apparently Grok can be a resource for answering questions about videogames. According to an investigation by Business Insider into what's been going on at xAI since Elon Musk stopped being the de facto leader of the Department of Government Efficiency and started micromanaging the chatbot, that's been one of Musk's top priorities.

Business Insider's sources say that "a model release was delayed for several days because Musk was dissatisfied with how the chatbot answered detailed questions about the video game 'Baldur's Gate,' according to people familiar with the matter."

Google's Gemini AI was so bad at playing Pokémon it took more than 813 hours to finish Pokémon Blue, so it can't be easy to teach them how to play videogames. I guess the question is, why bother? Musk's already paying someone to play Path of Exile 2 and Diablo 4 for him, does he really need to work a bunch more people to the bone just so he doesn't have to play League of Legends either?

