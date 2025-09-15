On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Misty Judgment

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 13

Developer:‌ 次元边界

Misty Judgment is a murder mystery FMV adventure developed in China, where the genre seems to be having a renaissance at the moment. Protagonist Qi Yi has awoken in a strange hospital where everyone is familiar—these are people from his life—but very different. Somehow a murder factors into this scenario, and it's your job to figure out who's responsible. Also, if you like, you can "have a unique story with the female characters and have a deeper emotional connection with them". I'm not super across modern FMV interactive fiction but I'm seeing it more and more every week on Steam, and this one seems more popular than most with its 'Overwhelmingly Positive' ranking. After a stint in Early Access, Misty Judgment has launched into 1.0 with English language support.

Knock On The Window

Knock On The Window Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ September 12

Developer:‌ Tropical Games

Here's yet another indie horror drenched in VHS slather, but the art style here is detailed and distinctive enough to help it stand out. You're an office worker who has been tasked with visiting your boss's remote country home, and—surprise!—shit verily hits the fan once you get there. Knock On The Window is more focused on creating a grim, oppressive atmosphere than it is action or jump scares, and while the premise may be familiar, the character models in particular are gloriously weird. Like a lot of modern indie horror, this one lasts about the length of a feature film and is priced accordingly.

Beyond Sunset

Beyond Sunset - Ambient Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ September 13

Developers:‌ Metacorp / Vaporware



After a period in early access this cyberpunk boomer shooter made with GZDoom has hit 1.0. Beyond Sunset is all about hectic balletic movement and no-scope pointing and murdering, but it also throws some light RPG elements into the mix including ability upgrades and even (gasp) non-violent interactions with NPCs. There's five episodes to sink your teeth into here, and even a level editor if you want to create your own vaporwave-tinged death worlds. Nova Smith wrote some impressions back in 2023 that are very favorable.

The Trolley Solution

The Trolley Solution | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ September 13

Developer:‌ byDanDans

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You're probably familiar with the Trolley Problem thought experiment: is it better to let a hurtling train kill five people, or to divert it and kill only one? The former is obviously bad, but the latter—though less severe—requires you to be an active participant in the death of one rather than a witness to the death of five. The Trolley Solution is about trying to solve that problem, usually in amusingly bonkers ways. Across 20 puzzles you'll tackle an increasingly complex and bizarre set of ethical problems that lampoon the ye olde ethical dilemma while also taking it deadly seriously.

Keep Digging

Keep Digging | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 11

Developer:‌ Wild Dog

A Game About Digging A Hole has spawned quite a few clones since it released six months ago. Keep Digging is the latest, and like A Game About Digging A Hole, it's a game about digging a hole, but this time you can do so in the company of seven online coop companions. I'm not sure what the appeal is here (I get that it's kinda funny to just dig a hole in a game) but you can at least give your friends the bird in it, which is good.