If you ever wanted a game about digging a hole, A Game About Digging A Hole is a game about digging a hole

Hey, have you heard about this game about digging a hole that's coming out next year? It's called A Game About Digging A Hole and that's pretty much what it's about. You dig a hole in your backyard and find treasure and ores and you sell all that stuff and use the money to buy other stuff to make digging go faster and get richer from digging up more stuff to sell, ad nauseum, until you're very rich from digging a hole in A Game About Digging A Hole.

It's also very clear from the trailer that nothing further of interest aside from the digging will occur.

Developed in about two weeks, A Game About Digging A Hole was made in Unreal Engine 5 by developer Cyberwave, who'll also be releasing their (much longer in development) survival crafting title Solarpunk some time in 2025. A Game About Digging A Hole will also release in 2025, and no price is available yet, though the Steam page says it "Costs as much as a ☕ coffee, but is fun for longer!"

"Dig deep, sell what you find, update your equiptment to continue your journey further and further. With every spadeful you dig, you get closer to the truth. There's no rush, no rules - just you and the adventure underground," says the developer.

A Game About Digging A Hole was apparently inspired by old school Flash game Motherload, which a lot of people reading this are not old enough to remember but which several other people will have heard the name of and will immediately have a full-body flashback to their middle school computer lab, complete with smells.

You can find A Game About Digging A Hole on Steam, where it will release in 2025.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Cyberwave) (Image credit: Cyberwave) (Image credit: Cyberwave) (Image credit: Cyberwave) (Image credit: Cyberwave) (Image credit: Cyberwave)