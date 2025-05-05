Five new Steam games you probably missed (May 5, 2025)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Kiborg

KIBORG - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 30

Developer:‌ Sobaka Studio

Geez Louise, get a load of this synopsis: In the future of Kiborg, prisoners are prevented from dying before their sentences are carried out. That's a big problem for our protagonist, who has for reasons unspecified landed himself a 1300 year sentence. There is a way out though: participation in a grizzly reality TV show requiring you to fight through hordes of brutally violent mobs. Reach the top of the prison and you win your freedom forever. This is a third-person beat 'em up rogue-lite with a wilfully excessive approach to violence, but if you can stomach it there's a lot to like here. The protagonist can be equipped with a huge variety of cybernetic implants, providing for a lot of build experimentation, and there are guns as well. This comes from the studio responsible for Redeemer.

Despelote

despelote - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ May 1

Developer:‌ Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena

Set in the capital of Ecuador in the early 2000s, Despelote is a soccer-crazed narrative game starring an eight-year-old who interacts with his world via ball. Played from a first-person perspective, the streets of Quito are drenched in an evocative two-tone color scheme that has the unusual effect of making the urban expanse appear photo-realistic. Protagonist Julián dribbles his ball everywhere he goes, kicking it towards the people he sees in order to interact, and though the game's focus is on evoking the childhood of its creators, the ball physics are apparently really fun to mess around with too.

Moroi

Moroi | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ April 30

Developers:‌ Violet Saint



Another game set in a freaky prison, Moroi is a top-down action RPG splicing depressive surrealism with some obvious grimdark trappings. It's not shy with the gore either, though the enemy design is probably more disturbing, and I mean that as a compliment. In addition to the usual hacking and slashing there are some puzzles to solve, and despite appearances this is not a roguelike, though you'll need to play it several times through to see all the endings.

Brány Skeldalu / Gates of Skeldal

Gates of Skeldal - world premiere - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ April 30

Developer:‌ Napoleon Games / Jindřich Skeldal

Now we're talking. Brány Skeldalu is a Czech-made turn-based dungeon crawler originally released in 1998. Its freeware nowadays, which means there are plenty of ways to legitimately play it without paying, but this Steam version has out-of-the-box English localization and achievements, at least. I daresay you'll probably want to source a .pdf of the manual for this before playing, but that will be well worth the effort for people after a decent blobber deep cut.

Triage

(Image credit: 5'Digital)

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ May 3

Developer:‌ 5'Digital

Is this the first Pathologic-like? Set in the rundown town of Stagmarch, you're a doctor sent to investigate and treat an "otherworldly" illness. The problem is, you don't have an infinite supply of medicine, so you'll need to make some hard choices about who gets treatment and who doesn't. Naturally, these choices will have huge consequences on both the township and the well-being of the doctor protagonist. Triage has an uncanny PS2-evoking art style, and it's free.