Bluepoint tech boss suggests Sony's scared of Valve, not Microsoft, and that's why it's pulling back from PC: 'It would be quite ironic if Valve ultimately ended up winning the console war'

By published

Me? I just think everyone's intimidated by the raw power and magnetism of Linux.

Gabe Newell looks into the camera, behind him is a prop of a turret from Team Fortress 2.
Our six-year stint of feeling very smug about getting pretty much every game on PC (excluding Nintendo, which will forever be Nintendo about it) came to an end last week, when a report from Bloomberg said that Sony has decided to pull back from its strategy of releasing its console exclusives—after a suitable delay—on PC.

Theories flew as to what had prompted Sony to make the move. Do its PC ports not make money anymore? Do they weaken the brand? Was the corporation scared off by Microsoft's Project Helix—its next-gen console that will, it says, play both Xbox and PC games?

"Some people frame [Sony's PC pullback] as a response to Xbox, but I’m not convinced that’s the real driver," wrote Dalton on X. "A more interesting possibility is the rise of a Steam-based console ecosystem."

"If Sony were releasing all of its games day-and-date on PC, the Steam console could effectively offer the best of all worlds: console simplicity with the full breadth of PC gaming." Which is rather tasty, isn't it? In fact, speaking from personal experience, more than a few people close to me—who up to now have been console-only—have reached out to ask me about the Steam Machine, and suggested it might be what they upgrade to next.

"It would be quite ironic if, after decades of traditional console competition, Valve ultimately ended up winning the console war." Of course, to do that, it has to actually, you know, release all that cool hardware it unveiled last year, a prospect which seems to get harder every single day that the RAM crisis continues.

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

