Meta has announced Vibes, a new feed of AI-created videos that will sit "at the centre of the Meta AI app" and force endless AI slop videos into your eyes until you can take no more. I just scrolled through it for a few minutes and saw meaningless junk including a toddler getting chased by a T-Rex, loads of tigers, even more horses, singing cats, alluring women, men in war scenarios, a bunch of fairytale characters, a dog reading a book, and a frog with a shotgun. Welcome to Mark Zuckerberg's vision of the future: thanks, I hate it.

"Vibes is designed to make it easier to find creative inspiration and experiment with Meta AI’s media tools," says the Meta announcement. "As you browse, you’ll see a range of AI-generated videos from creators and communities. The feed will become more personalized over time, and if something catches your eye, you can create your own video, remix what you see, and share it with friends and followers."

I just don't see a world where I'm ever sending my mum a AI-created video of some badgers doing backflips on a diving board, but maybe your mileage differs. One thing that is immediately apparent just from scrolling through Vibes, however, is that it's not shy about copyrighted content. So I decided to test it out with the prompt "Mario fighting Sonic."

Vibes took about 30 seconds, and presumably more energy than my PC's used all day, to serve up four images featuring Mario and Sonic facing off. And this wasn't a "legally distinct" Mario or Sonic, just those characters in slightly different art styles. These were still images, but clicking allows you to "animate" them: again this took around 30 seconds and turned the first image into a roughly 10-second video of the two throwing punches. Amusingly enough, as the camera shifted, it also showed that "Mario" had blue spikes on the back of his head: great job everyone.

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta says this is somehow "mak[ing] it your own", which I'm sure will pacify Nintendo's lawyers. There are various other options you can play around with, including adding copyrighted music of course, but I struggle to imagine ever spending any time on this. You can also share your "creations" across your Vibes feed and Meta's various other platforms.

"We’re working on even more powerful creation tools and models with a number of talented visual artists and creators, and will be rolling these out more widely in the future," says Meta. To which the obvious question is: who wants this stuff? The Daily Show has a skit taking aim at Vibes, which is a treat for Parks and Recreation fans in particular, because the Tom Haverford "vibes" here are unmistakable:

"Our AI video tools are set to revolutionise how dumb fucking losers create shitty little videos," says comedian Michael Costa. "With just a few clicks and the energy demands of a small European nation, you can create an ass-load of dumb shit with zero meaning and stare at it until you accidentally fall down an open sewer hole you mindless fucking lab rat.

"As of now we aren't sure if this new and exciting platform gives teenagers depression but I'm just going to assume that's a big old YES. Y'know, the important thing to remember is you're a fat little pig for internet video slop, and we here at Meta want to watch you eat yourself to death."

Kosta then mimes a greedy little piggy wolfing down slop. Funny how Meta announces its latest AI feature, and the only part I enjoyed was watching an actual human being rip it to shreds.