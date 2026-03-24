Mark Zuckerberg is building an AI co-CEO as part of his continuing mission to free himself from the burden of human interaction

Mark Zuckerberg, the visionary who burnt tens of billions of dollars on a failed metaverse and is furnishing millions of the world's sex pests with surveillance goggles, is working on removing the biggest hurdle standing between himself and the pursuit of even more of his excellent plans: Having to interact with his fellow man.

Per Wall Street Journal reporting, Meta has been building an AI agent to help Zuckerberg perform his duties as Meta CEO. In the project's current state, the agent is tasked with assisting Zuckerberg with information retrieval that would traditionally necessitate the horror of communicating with his lessers.

While it remains to be seen whether or not Zuckerberg's AI counterpart can offer better executive advice than ChatGPT—which led Krafton's CEO into a costly and embarrassing legal spat—the project is part of Zuckerberg's broader vision of ensuring AI is the basic medium through which Meta operates.

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"We're investing in AI-native tooling so individuals at Meta can get more done. We're elevating individual contributors and flattening teams," Zuckerberg said during Meta's January earnings call. "If we do this, then I think that we're going to get a lot more done and I think it'll be a lot more fun."

In an effort to keep pace with Silicon Valley's pervasive AI mania, Meta is reorienting its operations around a flattened organizational theory best represented by its newly-established AI engineering division, where as many as 50 employees report to a single manager under the assumption that things can't devolve into a dysfunctional quagmire if there are enough AI agents in the mix.

To facilitate that finger-crossing, Meta employees are developing and using an entire ecosystem of internal agentic tools, like My Claw—which can communicate with coworkers and their agents while referencing employee files and chat logs—and Second Brain, designed by a Meta employee "to be like an AI chief of staff" by parsing project documentation.

While its workers chase the dream of insulating themselves against direct communication with each other, Meta's internal messaging board now has a group where employees' AI agents can interact with each other, continuing the grim spectacle of AI social networking that Moltbook foisted on the internet this year. Coincidentally, Meta acquired Moltbook and hired its founders earlier this month.

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Evidently, Meta wasn't concerned about the fact that Moltbook's viral posts were authored by human users manipulating the sea of AI sludge. After all, that sounds a lot like Zuckerberg's predictions for the future of digital interaction, in which we've all agreed that a hellscape of AI companions is preferable to actual friends, therapists, and coworkers.

Zuckerberg's human workforce, at least, is one he's eager to replace, as Meta is reportedly planning to cut as much as 20% of its staff.