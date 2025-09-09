Where to find Silver Bells in Hollow Knight: Silksong

If you're looking for Silver Bells in Hollow Knight: Silksong for the quest on Bellhart's wish board, you're in luck—I'll help you out. But first you're going to have to put up with me getting this Skonged version of the Christmas song out of my head:

Silver bells, silver bells. It's Hornet time in ole Bellhart. Ring-a-ling, hear them sing, soon it will be Hornet's daaaay.

Sorry. It was just in there. Blame Dean Martin! But now we can get on with it: here's where to find Silver Bells in Silksong to complete the Silver Bells wish.

Silver Bells locations in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Once you've defeated the Silksong Widow boss and freed the town of Bellhart, you can find a wish board next to the town shopkeeper with several quests awaiting you. Accept the Silver Bells quest and then enter the Bellhart Bellway fast travel station. At the bottom of the station, instead of heading left to where you call the Bellbeast, head to the right and break the secret wall to enter the lower bellvein, a claustrophobic sequence of tunnels below the town.

Here you'll find the crotchety Bell Hermit who doesn't have much to say; to his right is a narrow shaft that you can ascend using your cling grab ability. The silver bells spawn in random locations throughout this sequence of tunnels. A glowing light is the giveaway that you've found one.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Roam around and you should find several breakable walls and floors as you go, and watch out for the burrowing and flying Furm enemies that wear bells as protective helmets. As you make your way downward you'll eventually find a shortcut connecting the tunnels to The Marrow. Duck in and out of this entrance to spawn more silver bells and you should be able to collect all eight you need in just a few minutes.

I recommend exiting and re-entering the area after finding two or three silver bells; the eight needed for the quest won't all spawn at once. But once you've broken all the hidden walls and floors, it's quite quick to leave either via the Marrow exit or the Bellway station and reset the room.

If the image above isn't quite enough guidance for you, here's a quick video showing the route into the tunnels where the bells are laying about.

It's also possible to find the silver bells in the tunnels above Bellhart, but the lower bellvein is so compact and easy to get around, you can finish the quest by making just a few loops through it.

Once you've collected your eighth silver bell, return to the wish board in Bellhart and turn in the quest to receive a rosary necklace worth 120 rosaries.