The Fallout series finally let us meet a character who's been part of the lore for more than 25 years

News
By published

And the actor playing them is an original Fallout voice artist.

Vault-Boy saluting in front of a flag
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Note: Major spoilers for Fallout Season 2 Episode 7!

Back before Fallout Season 2 began, I plugged my brain into a bunch of computers—Mr. House-style—so I could calculate the odds of certain characters from the Fallout universe appearing in the show.

Clancy Brown in Fallout

(Image credit: Prime Video)

It's always a delight when Clancy Brown shows up in a movie or show, but this is a triple delight: Not only does Brown do a ton of videogame voice work—Spyro the Dragon, Detroit: Become Human, God of War 3, Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 2, just to name a mere handful—one of his first videogame acting roles was in the original Fallout, where he played Brotherhood of Steel member Rhombus. Welcome home.

Despite finally appearing in person on the Fallout series, The Last President of the United States still doesn't have a name, oddly enough. He's not referred to by anything but his title in the episode, and the credits only list Clancy Brown as "US President."

There's still one episode left in the season, though! Maybe Brown will make another appearance, and maybe the writers will finally give him a name so we can fill in that missing detail from the Fallout history books.

Fallout season 2How to play New VegasNew Vegas console commandsBest New Vegas mods

Fallout season 2: All the episode reviews and recaps
How to play New Vegas: How to get the old clanker of an RPG running on your 2025 machine
New Vegas console commands: How to use cheats in New Vegas, just in case
Best New Vegas mods: If you've had enough of vanilla, soup up the strip with these

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Senior Editor

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.