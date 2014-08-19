Humble Jumbo Bundle 2 features Galactic Civilizations II, Age of Empires Legacy Bundle and five more

Humble Jumbo Bundle 2—say it fast ten times, then go check out the latest pay-what-you-want bundle that includes up to seven games with a serious strategy bent and supports two very worthy charities. (And you don't actually have to say "Humble Jumbo Bundle 2" ten times first.)

First up, the games: Pay what you want for Deadlight, The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing—Complete Pack and Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition . Beat the average price and you'll add Terraria , Crusader Kings II and the King of Fighters XIII Steam Edition to the mix. Pay $15 or more and you can pile on the Age of Empires Legacy Bundle, which includes Age of Empires II HD , Age of Empires II HD: The Forgotten and Age of Empires III: Complete Collection.

Money raised by the Humble Jumbo Bundle 2 can be divided up in whatever portions you see fit between the developers, the Humble folks and two charities, Child's Play and the American Red Cross.

They're maybe not the most mainstream games ever, but it's quite a collection for strategy fans. The Humble Jumbo Bundle 2 is live now and runs for two weeks, which gives you until September 2 to pull the trigger at HumbleBundle.com .