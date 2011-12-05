Galactic Civilizations 2: Ultimate Edition out now on Steam, 25% off until Friday

Galactic Civilization 2 is now available on Steam . If you have any interest in strategy, or space, or conquering space using an army of customisable doom ships then you'll definitely want to check it out. It also has incredibly smart, creative AI. A full sized game can take weeks and weeks to complete, a fact our own Tom Francis knows all too well. We'll be posting his Galactic Civilization 2 diaries shortly.

The Steam version is the Ultimate Edition, that means it comes with both expansions, Dark Avatar and Twilight of the Arnor which add new campaigns, enemies, tech trees and even spies to the original. It's on sale at 25% off for the first week until December 9, meaning you can own all the space war you'll probably ever need for just £9.74 / $14.99. Go go go!