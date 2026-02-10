If you love hundreds of games for $10 and hate ICE, then boy does Itch.io have just the bundle for you
Baba is You, Coffee Talk, and more excellent games for cheap.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Indie developers on Itch.io have put what is, quite frankly, an absurd number of games into a delightfully cheap $10 bundle—and it's all in the name of helping push back against the Trump administration and ICE's current presence in Minnesota.
The aptly titled "No ICE in Minnesota" bundle is raising funds towards Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota which Itch.io says "provides free immigration legal representation to low-income immigrants and refugees in Minnesota and North Dakota. They also work to educate the community about immigration matters and advocates for public policies which respect the universal human rights of immigrants."
As for which games are included, there are some absolute bangers in here. The biggest is probably Baba is You, which goes for $15 full price on its own, let alone alongside 200 other videogames. Philippa Warr awarded it a pretty stellar score of 90 in her 2019 review.
Some other great games (that I've played and enjoyed, and some with lovely write-ups from the wider PC Gamer team) include:
- A Short Hike
- Coffee Talk
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch (Andy gave it 45% but I think he is WRONG)
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Calico
That's even before I've gotten into the "physical games" category of which there are over 1,000 TTRPGs, one-shots, and journaling games. I've never heard of that last one, but I'm definitely a little interested. By the time you throw in books, soundtracks, and game assets? That's over 1,400 items all for ten buckaroos. You can also choose to donate more if you wish, but either way you are absolutely going to be drowning in lovely little adventures. Both on your PC and beyond.
The bundle is aiming to raise $100,000 and as of writing it's already 80% of the way there, which is pretty huge. It's still running for an entire month too, so there's plenty of time to pick it up and donate money to the ILCM.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.