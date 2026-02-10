If you love hundreds of games for $10 and hate ICE, then boy does Itch.io have just the bundle for you

Indie developers on Itch.io have put what is, quite frankly, an absurd number of games into a delightfully cheap $10 bundle—and it's all in the name of helping push back against the Trump administration and ICE's current presence in Minnesota.

The aptly titled "No ICE in Minnesota" bundle is raising funds towards Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota which Itch.io says "provides free immigration legal representation to low-income immigrants and refugees in Minnesota and North Dakota. They also work to educate the community about immigration matters and advocates for public policies which respect the universal human rights of immigrants."

As for which games are included, there are some absolute bangers in here. The biggest is probably Baba is You, which goes for $15 full price on its own, let alone alongside 200 other videogames. Philippa Warr awarded it a pretty stellar score of 90 in her 2019 review.

Some other great games (that I've played and enjoyed, and some with lovely write-ups from the wider PC Gamer team) include:

That's even before I've gotten into the "physical games" category of which there are over 1,000 TTRPGs, one-shots, and journaling games. I've never heard of that last one, but I'm definitely a little interested. By the time you throw in books, soundtracks, and game assets? That's over 1,400 items all for ten buckaroos. You can also choose to donate more if you wish, but either way you are absolutely going to be drowning in lovely little adventures. Both on your PC and beyond.

The bundle is aiming to raise $100,000 and as of writing it's already 80% of the way there, which is pretty huge. It's still running for an entire month too, so there's plenty of time to pick it up and donate money to the ILCM.