This 4K tracking webcam is now $24 off, its best ever price, and it won me over in testing

Save $24 Emeet Pixy: was $159.99 now $135.99 at Amazon I've recently had the chance to test this webcam out, giving it an 82% in my review. It's not only well priced, but easy to set up, with very smart features and a genuinely pretty good microphone. I prefer the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite, but at a $40 difference right now, this would be getting my vote. Key specs: 3840 x 2160 @ 30, 1920 x 1080 @ 60 | 73° FOV | Sony 1/2.55-inch sensor | USB Type-C

Do you need a 4K webcam? Previously, due to the significant price bump the tech required, I would say no. However, over the last year or so, we've managed to achieve close to equilibrium for both 4K and 1080p choices. You will still find budget 1080p webcams for very cheap, but if you're going to spend decent money for either, my money would probably go on the 4K option.

Now, for $136, you can pick up the Emeet Pixy at Amazon, $24 off its usual price. Importantly, this isn't just a good webcam for its cost, it's a good webcam full stop.

The Emeet Pixy 4K webcam comes attached to a gimbal, and this allows it to enable smart tracking. By holding your hand up, it will display a blue light, and this means it has picked up on your body. You can then simply walk around the room or move your head, and it will follow you. It's a neat handshake of intuitive software and good hardware.

Speaking of good hardware, this 4K webcam has a Sony sensor in it, and can autofocus on items in less than a second. I'd know, as I tested it against the also rather brilliant Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite and got very similar results. When these two webcams are put head-to-head, I've found the Pixy has a certain clarity in the texture of hair that makes it a tad stronger, but the picture is also a bit more washed out, which I like less.

They're both good in their own right, and for the same price, I'd probably stick with the Tiny 2 Lite. However, at its current price, it's an even better value than the Obsbot Meet 2, which is a slightly more budget-friendly 4K option.

One thing I didn't love about the Pixy is that the gimbal is a tad big and can't be removed. The bottom stand can be unscrewed, which means you can place the Pixy on a tripod should you choose to, but the gimbal is a little big for smaller screens and laptops. It's not an overwhelming size, but certainly noticeable should you want to attach it to a screen less than 20 inches.

One thing I did find to be surprisingly solid with the Pixy is its microphone. Given the quality of sound and camera, I'd comfortably use it for a quick meeting, any audio interference notwithstanding.

When you consider that the likes of the Elgato Facecam MK.2 1080p webcam is just under $120 on sale, 4K webcam prices are starting to get dangerously close to 1080p prices now. Just make sure you'd actually get the use out of it if you want to spend that little bit extra.