The Meta Quest 3S is at a new lowest ever price of $249, making it the perfect entry point into virtual reality this Prime Day

Meta Quest 3S | 128 GB | Up to 120 Hz | 96 ° horizontal / 90 ° vertical FOV | USB Type-C, Bluetooth | $299 $249 at Amazon (save $50)

This is a great place to start with VR, as even at full price, it's the best budget HMD on the market. For $30 off—its lowest ever price—it's a downright steal. This is essentially a Quest 2 with some quality of life improvements, and that's still a mighty headset. It's not quite as powerful as the Quest 3, but for this price, it's great value. Price check: Best Buy $249

I've been a fan of VR for over half a decade now. Buying my first Quest headset at the start of 2020, it's clear that some experiences can only work if you're able to flail your arms around and move your head as you do so. If you've yet to try it out for yourself, now is the perfect time.

For $249 at Amazon right now, you can get $51 dollars off the Meta Quest 3S. This model comes with a skin for the multiplayer game Gorilla Tag and 128 GB of storage. For $329, you can get the 256 GB version of the Meta Quest 3S, and it comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Horizon+, which is a much better digital addition.

👉Shop all the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

Giving the headset 83% in our Meta Quest 3S review, our Jacob said, "For someone looking to try VR for the first time or looking for a gift for a gamer, there's absolutely value in the Quest 3S." If you're going all the way up to the $400 that the 256 GB model costs at MSRP, I couldn't honestly recommend it over the superior Meta Quest 3, but on sale, both headsets offer a lot for their price point.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Quest 3S versus Quest 3 Header Cell - Column 0 Quest 3S Quest 3 LCD screens One Two Resolution (per-eye) 1,832 × 1,920 2,064 × 2,208 Optics Fresnel Pancake Field of view (horizontal) 96 degrees 110 degrees Field of view (vertical) 90 degrees 96 degrees IPD adjustment 58, 63, 68 mm 53 – 75 mm (any value between) MSRP 128 GB: $299256 GB: $400 512 GB: $500(128 GB model phased out)

The Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor in the Quest 3S is still quite strong for a standalone headset, and more than capable of running impressive games like Asgard's Wrath 2 and Behemoth. Notably, Batman: Arkham Shadow is one of my absolute favorite Quest exclusive games right now, nailing that Batman look and feel.

Immersion is the name of the game with VR headsets, and you get plenty of that thanks to a comfortable fit and very intuitive setup process. The real fun, however, starts when you hook it up to a PC. In here, you get access to some excellent titles like Half Life: Alyx and No Man's Sky VR.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For its current price point (or even $100 more), there's not a single VR headset out there that I'd advise over the Meta Quest 3S. It's simply the best device for anyone looking for an entry point into the VR market.

If it's in your budget, and you've been waiting to dive into virtual reality, this Prime Day deal means it's the perfect time to.