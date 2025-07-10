Upgrade your storage on everything from your PC and gaming laptop to your own pocket this Prime Day

Storage is the bane of my existence as a gamer. Seriously, how am I supposed to fit all these 200 GB games into the new gaming laptop I just bought over Prime Day, or my gaming PC that's been flagging red on storage for almost a decade?

What? I have to actually clean out my dormant games, you say? How dare you! I think I'll just buy a heap more cheap storage, thank you very much. It's easy enough to do as long as you have the spare M.2 ports for it, or feel like attempting to migrate Windows to a new SSD drive.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your PC, laptop, Steam Deck, or even your, uh... pocket, I recommend you take a little time to bulk out your storage over the sales period, because I'll be damned if I haven't seen some nifty SSD deals over the past few days.

It's certainly worth a look when you can get speedy NVMe storage for $0.05 per GB or less. In fact, check out the rest of our Prime Day SSD deals if you're looking for something a little chunkier perhaps, or if those below have (heaven forbid) sold out.

Best Prime Day NVMe SSD drives for PC or laptop

Some of our favorite NVMe SSD have come on sale this season, as expected, though it's safe to say there's some great SSD deals to choose from. Before you purchase, just make sure you check your laptop or motherboard manual to see if you have a spare M.2 slot to make use of. Otherwise it's going to be a little more hassle moving all your files onto a larger SSD.

Lexar NM790 | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $99.99 $67.37 at Amazon (save $27.62)

For anyone looking for a cheap, spacious drive offering serious performance, this is a genuinely brilliant SSD for the money. Our review of the 4 TB version clearly shows just how good it is.

Samsung 990 Evo Plus | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,250 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $176.99 $113.99 at Amazon (save $63)

Samsung's relatively new 990 Evo Plus range has a lot going for it (check out our review) but its launch price was too high. This deal goes a long way to rectify that but for a DRAM-less SSD, it's still a bit pricey. If you're a fan of Samsung's excellent Magician software, then it's worth considering, but there are SSDs for less money that are just as good. Price check: Newegg $119.99

WD_BLACK SN7100 M.2 2280 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | up to 7,250MB/s read | up to 6,900MB/s write | $149.99 $134.20 at Newegg (save $15.79)

Presenting only small gains over the SN850X, this SSD is no slouch and still offers some of the best in class 4K read performance (read our full review of the 1 TB model). Though this drops the DDR4 DRAM cache and instead opts for a single-sided drive design, it's still got the same versatile form factor that perfectly suits this heat-sinkless drive to PCs, consoles, and laptops.

Crucial P310 2280 | 4 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | Up to 7,100 MB/s read | up to 6,000 MB/s write | $333.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $134)

This budget SSD is packing in a lot of space for just under $0.05 per GB, and while it might be QLC memory and comes without DRAM cache, it's still an impressively quick drive for the money, with strong sequential performance. Price check: Crucial $273.99 | Newegg: $275.95

Best Prime Day 2230 format Steam Deck SSD

For Steam Deck havers there are a couple of great deals on 2230 format SSDs right now. Whether you're just looking for a little more speed, or a whole lotta storage space, the ones below are superb options.

We also have a handy guide to help you swap your Steam Deck SSD out without losing any of your save data, too. But for the love of God make sure you take out your micro SD card before popping the back off your Steam Deck. It's an embarrassing thing to forget, especially if you work in gaming tech...

Crucial P310 | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,100 MB/s read | 6,000 MB/s write | $134.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $55)

This is a decent saving on a 2230 format SSD that performs pretty nicely, as we found when we reviewed the 2 TB version. Crucial's performance claims are very much peak values and the real-world numbers are generally lower, but at this price, it's a great way to boost your Steam Deck's storage and get a handy speed bump. There are cheaper 2230-size SSDs to be found but they're not as fast as this one.

Team Group MP44S M.2 2230 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 3,500 MB/s write | Steam Deck + ROG Ally compatible | $169.99 $132.99 at Newegg (save $37)

This Team Group drive isn't the fastest compact SSD you can stick in your Steam Deck, but it is one of the cheapest 2TB drives you'll be able to find for your wee handheld gaming PC. And it will also be a little quicker than the stock drive the Deck ships with, too. Price check: Amazon $132.99

Best Prime Day external storage drive

Speed along with all your files in your pocket this summer. Maybe you want to take some movies on holiday, or games, even some actual work if that's the kind of thing you're into. These are the trustiest and speediest external SSD deals we could find, so I'm letting you in on the secret for nothing. You're welcome.

Crucial X9 Pro | 2 TB | USB 3.2 Gen2 | Up to 1,050 MB/s read and write | $149.99 $102.99 at Best Buy (save $47)

Crucial is a big name in SSDs, and the Micron-owned brand is offering a small saving on this 2 TB external model. The drive comes in an anodized aluminium shell with a rubberized base and is just 65 x 50 mm big. There's an integrated lanyard hole too, if you want to wear it, which hides a drive activity light. Price check: Newegg $179.23 | Best Buy $108.99