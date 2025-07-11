These five deals have done nothing but drop in price over the Prime Day sales—and they're all still live

Some deals, they come and go. These particular deals, however, have done nothing but get lower over the Prime Day sales, and as I write this piece they're all still live.

Some of them are likely to hold on a fair bit longer after Prime Day officially ends tomorrow, of course. That's because other retailers like Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart will want to keep the discounts going to mop up any last indecisive shoppers, once Amazon has called it quits.

But this tight selection of gaming PCs, gaming laptops and, err, a single gaming chair have done nothing but drop while the sales have been running, to the point where I think it's unlikely they'll go any lower now. I could be wrong, of course, but each seems to have stabilised at a pretty mega discount.

So, you haven't missed the boat. These five deals are still merrily cruising, and we're happily riding the waves. Come sail with me, won't you?

Five deals that aged like fine wine

Corsair TC100 Leatherette | 90 - 160 degree recline | Max weight: 120 kg | 2-year warranty | $269.99 $146.82 at Amazon (save $123.17)

This is our pick for the best budget gaming chair. It's affordable, even at its regular price, but we'll usually highlight any sort of discount to make it that much better value. And for some reason, this chair has dropped, and dropped, and dropped, all the way down to sub-Black Friday prices. Still, the main thing is, it's comfy, solid, and looks smart. And now? Even cheaper.

Asus TUF A16 | RTX 5070 | Ryzen 9 270 | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,699 $1,350 at Best Buy (save $350)

This RTX 5070 machine is the same sort of price you'll find many RTX 4070 laptops at the moment. Sure, it's only got a 1200p screen, but that means the mobile GPU shouldn't struggle making the most of its 165 Hz refresh rate panel, particularly when Multi Frame Generation is thrown into the mix. It's also got 32 GB of RAM, which makes a real change from the many, many 16 GB laptops we were finding up until recently. A very tidy gaming laptop for the cash, and one I'm eyeing with my personal funds.

Asus ROG Strix G16 | RTX 5070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,559.99 at Best Buy (save $440)

With a 140 W RTX 5070 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX at its heart, this 16-inch lappy is a pretty powerful one for the price. It even manages to come in cheaper than some RTX 5070 choices out there—with a lot more RGB flair, if that's your sort of thing. The refresh rate of 165 Hz is solid, and the 16 GB of RAM is... well, it's just okay. However, it's easily upgradable up to 64 GB, and the 1200p screen means the GPU will be given free rein to munch through your games.

HP Omen Max 16 | RTX 5080 | Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 32 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | $1,567.99 at HP with promo code LEVELUP20 (save $1,142)

I'd normally dismiss any RTX 5080 laptop as not being worth the huge premium over the 5070 Ti. But this one is actually cheaper and that makes it a conspicuous deal and far cheaper than any other RTX 5080 laptop around. And it's from HP, not some random brand you've never heard of. Just note you'll need to use the "LEVELUP20" code and configure the 255HX Intel CPU, the RTX 5080 and the non-4x4 1TB SSD to hit that price. Good luck.