The PC Gamer gift guide: Our favorite hardware
We've tested every single one of these, so we know that this list will make your holiday shopping a lot easier.
With all the major sales done and dusted, you might think that your holiday shopping list will be reduced to another pair of novelty socks or, at best, an Amazon gift card. To that, we say: "No way."
Here at PC Gamer, we test hundreds of products every year. We dig deep. We min-max every test. We spend hours poring over benchmarks.
We're kind of a bunch of lab goblins, really, with how much time we spend just hunched over this or that piece of PC hardware. They haunt us in our dreams later. Have you ever been chased down by an angry gaming chair? It's a traumatic experience, honestly.
Get up to $100 off the ROG Xbox Ally this holiday season
If you're ready to level up your gaming experience in 2026, look no further than the all new ROG Xbox Ally. For a limited time, save up to $100 on the best of ROG and Xbox together in one handheld. Plus, get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Premium included. Available until 12/20/25 or while supplies last at participating retailers. See xbox.com for more details.
How we picked out the products on this list: These products are all things you'll find in our "best of" roundups. We regularly update our lists of the best gaming gear, including best gaming laptops and best gaming monitors, with our favorite picks. We test everything ourselves, and our testers have decades of combined experience between them, so we know what we're about.
Where's this lengthy introduction leading? To our list of recommendations, of course. We can't have you settling for less or buying some overpriced piece of uh, trash, when we've got this treasure trove of the best PC gaming gear ever right at our fingertips.
Whether you're looking for the best graphics card ever to give your fps a major boost, or maybe the best microphone so your Discord buddies can stop complaining every time you speak, you're in luck. We've tested it all, and this here is a list of our favorite gaming hardware in 2025, all ready for your holiday shopping spree.
Our favorite gaming gear in 2025
Best gaming laptop
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) is hands-down the best gaming laptop this year, and we say that with full confidence after hours of testing. It's one of a select few laptops we've ever tested that lets you actually do some meaningful gaming on battery. It's super slim and sleek, but despite how thin it is, it packs some fantastic performance. This isn't a cheap laptop, mind you, but if you want the best money can offer, you just found it.
Razer: $3,499+ | Budget option: Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 10 | $1,299 on Amazon
Best gaming monitor
The MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED is our favorite monitor by far. The QD-OLED panel is nothing short of stunning, and to combine that with a speedy 240Hz refresh rate is fantastic for us gamers. Despite being a gorgeous OLED, this monitor is actually not too expensive as far as 32-inch OLEDs go, and it's on sale now, saving you a neat $300.
Amazon:
$1,050 $750 | Budget option: KTC H27T22C-3 | $200 $165 on Amazon
Best gaming PC
Given the current market conditions, buying a prebuilt is often your best bet for good hardware at a reasonable price. Our favorite prebuilt PC is the HP Omen 35L—a gorgeous computer with fantastic specs. We tested the model with an RTX 4080 Super and were blown away by its performance. These days, you're better off picking up the version with the RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti to make the most of Nvidia's newest frame generation tech, DLSS 4. This PC is currently on sale, saving you $450 in time for the holidays.
Best Buy:
$1,850 $1,400 | HP: $1,590+ | Alternative option: Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 10 | $1,500 $1,410 on Amazon
Best gaming chair
In the eyes of our editors, the Secretlab Titan Evo is best gaming chair for most people. You can get it in S, R, and XL sizes. It's comfortable and adjustable, plus we love the magnetic cushion and covers. Our review model has been mistreated in our office for going on four years now, and it's still like new. Secretlab has a rare sale going on right now.
Secretlab:
$579 $499 | Budget option: Corsair TC100 Relaxed | $270 $252 on Amazon
Best gaming headset
The Razer BlackShark V3 has recently dethroned the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless as our favorite gaming headset. It has everything you could ask for in a gaming headset, especially if you need ultra-low latency. It's lightweight and sleek, and the audio quality is a lot better than we'd expect to find in a $150 gaming headset. Razer has a newer option in the BlackShark V3 Pro, but that one costs $100 more.
Razer: $150 | Budget option: Corsair H55 Wireless Core | $99 at Corsair
Best gaming mouse
The superb, yet understated Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is the best gaming mouse right now. It's the successor to our previous favorite, the DeathAdder V3 Pro, so it's clear that Razer is doing something right here. It has an incredibly smooth sensor with a max sensitivity of 45,000 DPI, it's super-light at just 55 g, and a polling rate of 8K.
Razer: $170 | Budget option: Logitech G305 Lightspeed |
$50 $30 on Amazon
Best gaming keyboard
The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless is our favorite gaming keyboard. Hot-swappable switches are a huge plus, and boy, does this one feel good to type on—it's silky smooth. You can pick between the ROG NX Snow or NX Storm switches, and we used the linear Snow switches with an actuation force of 45 g. The Storm switches are heavier and tactile. This keeb is also relatively quiet, which cannot be said about every mechanical keyboard out there. And all this at a 38% discount? Grab it while it's on sale!
Amazon:
$210 $130 | Budget option: Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 | $43 on Amazon
Best graphics card
Discounts on some of the best graphics cards are rare, which is why I'm happy to report that the RX 9070—our favorite GPU this year—is currently 13% off for a decent $80 in savings. This is the best GPU for most people. It's not too far off the performance of the pricier XT version, and it can beat Nvidia's RTX 5070.
Amazon:
$620 $540 | Budget option: Arc B570 | $210 on Amazon
Best computer speakers
We love the combo of Mackie's CR3.5BT and the CR8SBT subwoofer because of how powerful this set is, despite the small form factor. The design is subtle and not overpowering; they don't take up loads of room. And yet, they're still mighty. They have a frequency range of 70-20,000 Hz, and they support Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, RCA, and 1/4-inch TRS connection.
Amazon: $316 | Budget option: Creative Pebble Pro |
$70 $65 on Amazon
Best CPU for gaming
AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D dominates our list of the best gaming CPUs, and no wonder. This is the third generation in a row that AMD's been taking the gaming crown, and it shows no sign of stopping. All of our benchmarks show that this is the best gaming CPU by a mile, only matched by the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which is an expensive CPU aimed at content creators.
Amazon:
$479 $439 | Budget option: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X | $174 on Amazon
Best gaming motherboard
Our list of the best gaming motherboards heavily depends on socket you're looking for, but most gamers choose AM5 these days, so the MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk tops the ranking. It has an obscene number of USB ports (21), and it's easy to use, plus that Wi-Fi 7 is real nice. Our Intel alternative for the LGA1851 (Arrow Lake) socket is the Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Hero, which has heaps of room for storage (6 M.2 slots) and outstanding cooling for all those SSDs, too.
Etsy:
$284 $260 | Best budget: Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi | $190 $165 on Amazon | Best Intel: Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Hero | $700 $400 on Amazon | Best Intel budget option: ASRock B860 Steel Legend Wi-Fi | $160 on Amazon
Best gaming microphone
The Shure MV6 is a slick, plug-and-play USB mic that delivers impressively clean vocals with almost no setup. Its dynamic capsule and built-in DSP do a great job cutting out background noise, and auto-leveling keeps your voice consistent even if you move around. It’s a little bulky on the desk, and the cable is short, but the sound quality is miles ahead of most gaming mics. Your gaming pals will thank you.
Amazon:
$169 $149 | Budget option: Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone | $26 $24 on Amazon
Best webcam
Whether you're a full-time content creator or one of us poor souls who are always asked to "jump on a quick call," the Elgato Facecam MK.2 delivers gorgeous uncompressed 1080p at 60 FPS with clean, natural colors. We can also attest to the fact that the new HDR mode genuinely rescues windowside streams that’d otherwise wash out your face.
Amazon:
$140 $130 | Budget option: Logitech C920 | $70 $60 on Amazon
Best OLED gaming monitor
Guess who's back, back again? MSI is back, tell a friend? ...Sorry. Anyway, if this monitor looks familiar, that's because it is. The MSI MPG 321URX is simply that good that it tops two of our separate rankings of the best monitors: one overall, one for OLEDs. It's stunning, bright, and fast, and shockingly inexpensive given just how darn good it is.
Amazon:
$1,050 $750 | Budget option: Alienware 34 QD-OLED AW3423DWF | $700 $500 on Amazon
Best mini PC
The Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT is our favorite mini PC, and despite how cheap it is, it actually comes with a discrete GPU. It's outstanding at 1080p, given the small form factor and the price point. It outclassed every other mini PC in our extensive benchmarks, although we wouldn't necessarily recommend it as your daily driver if 1440p is your goal. At 1080p, it's brilliant.
Amazon: $1,069 | Budget option: Minisforum Venus UM790 Pro |
$469 $376 at Minisforum