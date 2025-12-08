The PC Gamer gift guide: Our favorite hardware

With all the major sales done and dusted, you might think that your holiday shopping list will be reduced to another pair of novelty socks or, at best, an Amazon gift card. To that, we say: "No way."

Here at PC Gamer, we test hundreds of products every year. We dig deep. We min-max every test. We spend hours poring over benchmarks.

We're kind of a bunch of lab goblins, really, with how much time we spend just hunched over this or that piece of PC hardware. They haunt us in our dreams later. Have you ever been chased down by an angry gaming chair? It's a traumatic experience, honestly.

Every item on this list was tested by us How we picked out the products on this list: These products are all things you'll find in our "best of" roundups. We regularly update our lists of the best gaming gear, including best gaming laptops and best gaming monitors, with our favorite picks. We test everything ourselves, and our testers have decades of combined experience between them, so we know what we're about.

Where's this lengthy introduction leading? To our list of recommendations, of course. We can't have you settling for less or buying some overpriced piece of uh, trash, when we've got this treasure trove of the best PC gaming gear ever right at our fingertips.

Whether you're looking for the best graphics card ever to give your fps a major boost, or maybe the best microphone so your Discord buddies can stop complaining every time you speak, you're in luck. We've tested it all, and this here is a list of our favorite gaming hardware in 2025, all ready for your holiday shopping spree.