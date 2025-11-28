The Black Friday discount on these headlamps will make you as happy as these people who have been photoshopped to look like they're wearing headlamps

Save 37% Energizer Energizer LED Headlamp PRO: was $21.99 now $13.84 at Amazon Keep both your hands free while working inside your PC, behind your TV, on your car, or while performing emergency surgery in a survival situation. Yes, you will look a bit nerdy wearing a light on your forehead, but it's way better than trying to hold your phone while fishing around for a dropped screw inside your PC case.



Key specs: 260 lumen headlamp LED | Three modes | Dimming controls | Adjustable headband

If you're looking for a bit of tech that doesn't cost much but will still have a big impact on your life, raise your hand. Now raise your other hand. You'll notice neither hand is holding a flashlight or a phone because you're wearing the Energizer LED Headlamp Pro.

Headlamps are a cheap and nifty way to keep your hands free while working on your PC or car or anything else you need both hands for, and this two-pack of headlamps is nearly 40% off on Amazon for Black Friday. And yes, that happy couple in the image above aren't actually wearing those headlamps to read their map: they have very obviously been photoshopped onto their heads. But that doesn't mean headlamps aren't still great!

Once I discovered just how helpful it was to wear a headlamp, I started using mine for a bunch of different reasons. Here's a few things I've used my headlamp for just in the past couple months:

Wiggling the connections inside my PC and hoping that fixes my GPU's stuttering problem (it didn't, but I could see real well while I did it)

Trying to plug another cable into the back of my TV and discovering, nope, definitely no more free ports

Not knowing how fix whatever is wrong with my car engine, but perhaps looking like I'm at least serious about it

Trying to find where I put the candles after the last time the power went out, because the power had just gone out again

Destroying a wasp's nest in the early morning hours before they'd woken up and become pure evil

Investigating that weird noise on the roof the other evening (it was a crow eating part of a dead squirrel)

I've had my headlamp since 2021 and haven't yet had to change the batteries yet, either.

Yes, it does feel supremely dorky to strap a blinding light to your forehead as if you're mining for coal instead of trying to find that screw you dropped while fiddling around inside your PC case, but that feeling goes away immediately when you realize you don't have to hold or prop up your phone's flashlight. You can just get to work with both hands and be able to clearly see what you're doing. Nifty.