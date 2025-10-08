Thanks to a massive $128 discount, this 4 TB drive is the best Prime Day SSD deal I've seen so far

Save $128 Samsung 990 Evo Plus | 4 TB: was $327.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The only thing that's normally wrong with Samsung's EVO Plus SSDs is that the price tag is way too high. But thanks to Prime Day, you get to save nearly $130 on this really solid 4 TB drive. That's not just a big discount, it's one of the best value for money SSDs I've seen in the sales. Key specs: 4 TB | PCIe 5.0 x2 / PCIe 4.0 x4 | Up to 7250 MB/s read | Up to 6300 MB/s write

Do I really need to explain why this is such a good deal? Just look at how much storage you're getting and that price tag. $200 for 4 TB is equivalent to $50 for 1 TB, and good luck finding an SSD that size, for that price, that's as good as the Samsung 990 Evo Plus.

This particular model of SSD has always been somewhat overpriced, which is a shame because it's a very good storage drive. As with most affordable SSDs these days, it doesn't sport a DRAM cache, and unfortunately, it also has a small pseudo-SLC static cache (around 10 GB or so), though it does have a much larger dynamic one.

That means it can't sustain its full read/write speeds for very large files. The good news is that even when the cache is swamped with data, the 990 Evo Plus will still manage to hit nearly 1,000 MB/s in a sequential write, and that's more than enough to handle even the largest of game downloads.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Samsung's drive sips at power and runs very cool, and it comes with a ridiculously long 5-year warranty. In other words, you can jam it into any desktop PC, laptop, or handheld and never have to worry about it. Heck, you don't even need to worry about having an SSD heatsink on your motherboard for it.

And since you're spending a mere 5 cents for every GB of storage, you can buy one without any fears of overspending or being ripped off in any way. Prime Day doesn't always churn out the best deals, but this one is an absolute treat.