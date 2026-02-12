'Sick, bro, nice vape' is what I'd say to the people that turned a vape into a synth ocarina

News
By published

Whose joining the synth vape band? I've got ocarina.

a disposable vape that has been turned into a synth
(Image credit: Paperbagteam on Instructables)

If you're feeling bad about your disposable vape becoming e-waste when you're done with it, why not turn it into a mini synth?

That's the question asked by Paperbagteam on DIY project site Instructables. On the project page, the team say, "To highlight the salvageable parts, and divert them into Open Source Hardware projects, we are developing two models of Vape Synthesisers roughly inspired by an ocarina."

a disposable vape that has been turned into a synth

(Image credit: Paperbagteam on Instructables)

In over 20 steps, the project is rather thorough in explaining how to get the vape open, how to 3D print a case alteration, plus working with the circuitry, soldering the board, and placing a speaker in the centre alongside LED sensors. This is how you 'play' the vape synth, and you activate it by sucking in as you traditionally would a normal vape.

The second vape synth model (which has yet to be uploaded) "uses a wireless connection to your existing instruments or computer music programs with audio samples to act as an alternate input device." Effectively, it seems a little less 'novel' than the first one, though it could be usable in digitally making music. I assume it'll make a cheaper alternative to stoner rock, or perhaps it will just sound like Mac DeMarco.

But, regardless of how useful the synth vape is, the social message is clear. "With over 11 million disposable vapes sold per month, the impact of their e-waste, including discarding rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, is outsized."

Vapes have become a focal point of e-waste reduction and DIY enthusiasts, as they're filled with surprisingly powerful tech considering how disposable they are. In the last year, we've seen one play Doom, power someone's house, and host a website.

Over on their Instagram page, cocreator ikyotochan says, "It's nice to find audiences who understand that a joke can be a portal into sustainability, creative opportunity, and technical education empowerment."

Ah, who am I kidding, you'll just throw your vape out your window like everyone else…

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop
Best gaming rigs 2026

1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16

2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L

3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.

4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT

5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3


👉Check out our list of guides👈

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.