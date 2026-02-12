'Sick, bro, nice vape' is what I'd say to the people that turned a vape into a synth ocarina
Whose joining the synth vape band? I've got ocarina.
If you're feeling bad about your disposable vape becoming e-waste when you're done with it, why not turn it into a mini synth?
That's the question asked by Paperbagteam on DIY project site Instructables. On the project page, the team say, "To highlight the salvageable parts, and divert them into Open Source Hardware projects, we are developing two models of Vape Synthesisers roughly inspired by an ocarina."
Both models use the disposable vape's case, battery, and charging circuit (in the example, the team use an Elfbar BC5000, but similar disposable vapes will work).
There is currently only one vape synth page live, with another set to be uploaded at a later date. This one "keeps its original low-pressure sensor, meaning you need to suck on the instrument to play, and has an onboard speaker to jam anywhere."
It is a surprisingly complicated project for such a simple idea, requiring a speaker, a circuit board, a handful of capacitors, wire, heat shrink tubing, and glue. That's just the items you need that go in the device. As far as equipment is concerned, you will need a 3D printer / laser cutter, a CNC mill / drill press, a deburring tool, a box cutter, a ruler, pliers, and more.
In over 20 steps, the project is rather thorough in explaining how to get the vape open, how to 3D print a case alteration, plus working with the circuitry, soldering the board, and placing a speaker in the centre alongside LED sensors. This is how you 'play' the vape synth, and you activate it by sucking in as you traditionally would a normal vape.
The second vape synth model (which has yet to be uploaded) "uses a wireless connection to your existing instruments or computer music programs with audio samples to act as an alternate input device." Effectively, it seems a little less 'novel' than the first one, though it could be usable in digitally making music. I assume it'll make a cheaper alternative to stoner rock, or perhaps it will just sound like Mac DeMarco.
But, regardless of how useful the synth vape is, the social message is clear. "With over 11 million disposable vapes sold per month, the impact of their e-waste, including discarding rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, is outsized."
Vapes have become a focal point of e-waste reduction and DIY enthusiasts, as they're filled with surprisingly powerful tech considering how disposable they are. In the last year, we've seen one play Doom, power someone's house, and host a website.
Over on their Instagram page, cocreator ikyotochan says, "It's nice to find audiences who understand that a joke can be a portal into sustainability, creative opportunity, and technical education empowerment."
Ah, who am I kidding, you'll just throw your vape out your window like everyone else…
