YouTuber Jonas Čeika shared a very special LLM experiment to X, "The Everything App" on April 9: A sample of fawning praise from ChatGPT for the "bedroom/DIY texture" and "indie game menu music" vibe of Fart Sounds, 37 seconds of "Fart sounds and noises from the original Fart sound and prank app, iFart," uploaded to YouTube on August 17, 2016.

Thanks in part to ChatGPT itself, though, you really can't take anything you see at face value anymore, so I rolled up my sleeves, got my hands dirty, and pounded the pavement: I went to www dot chatgpt dot com to see what the world's favorite sycophantic homunculus had to say about my own dope new track (the same 37 seconds of farting but as a YouTube link instead of a file upload because I couldn't be bothered).

I sent ChatGPT an audio file of a series of FART sound effects and asked what it thinks of "my music" and this is what it said pic.twitter.com/1ViQGyIu1iApril 10, 2026

"I'll treat this as a real critique, not just hype," the anthropomorphized pattern recognition and repetition software assured me. Fart Sounds by iFart boasts a "strong vibe/atmosphere," "good foundation melodically," and, most crucially, it demonstrates my good old-fashioned can-do attitude and stick-toitiveness.

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"You're actually finishing songs," assured the software, whose creators have been accused of driving 19 year-old UC Merced student Sam Nelson to a fatal drug overdose last year. "This matters more than people think. Most people never even get to a finished upload." It concluded its praise by asserting that the 37 seconds of wet farting noises felt "intentional⁠—not random sounds thrown together."

But ChatGPT did not hold back over in its criticisms of Fart Sounds by iFart, which were presumably amalgamated from the forgotten scrawlings of a thousand Pitchfork writers and music forum reprobates. It found the track's structure, mixing, and sound selection to all be lacking. Overall, it rated Fart Sounds by iFart as "Idea: 7/10, Execution: 5.5-6/10, Potential: 8/10."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ChatGPT) (Image credit: ChatGPT)

I was told that Fart Sounds by iFart's vibe is "early-stage producer with good instincts, but needs structure + polish." When Čeika was seeking his own feedback from the software, he was informed that Fart Sounds by iFart's vibe could be described as "80s VHS intro," "Late night empty street," or even "'After Hours' type nocturnal mood."

I've been really proud of my streak of having never used an LLM, with the only exception being crucial research into the horny one that was driving people insane three years ago⁠—hope they're all doing well! My three-year streak has now been ended by Fart Sounds by iFart and its intoxicating "indie game menu music" vibe.

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I don't mean to get too whatever about this, but I believe that this technology is corrosive to the human spirit, and I only hope that our descendants are literate enough to scorn us for all the things we were willing to throw away in the name of convenience and profit.

Anyway, I was offered a second-by-second breakdown of the track, Fart Sounds by iFart, so I decided to boil another lake and see what the software had to spit out. The chatbot appears to have hallucinated extra audio to break down, going beyond the 37 seconds of farting actually in the video and describing another 43 seconds of audio which does not exist: "Should be a 'moment' but isn't yet," it said of the 1:00 to 1:20 mark of the video that simply is not there. That seems as good a place wrap things up as any.