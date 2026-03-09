This creator shoved a Framework inside of a 2006 MacBook: 'A reimagined classic, that's only a little bit janky'

That's one way to fight e-waste.

edoogg&#039;s FrameBook project, combining a Framework motherboard with a MacBook shell
(Image credit: edoogg)

There's a cheeky allure to the whole hackintosh thing. The idea of turning a Mac (a famously unupgradable and walled-off device) into something Frankenstein-esque is a nerdy joy, and this person who fitted their '06 MacBook with Framework embodies that cheekiness.

As they say, it's "a reimagined classic, that's only a little bit janky".

As with any good DIY project, there's a healthy amount of super glue in Edoogg's build, with an old, dead MacBook battery (sans battery cells) stuck in the middle of empty space and an I/O shield being shoved onto the side to accommodate new ports in the shell. Edoogg even stuck that USB hub in the case itself to hook up the motherboard to the rest of the internals.

Impressively, Edoogg even managed to get the Apple light on the back glowing, by ordering a custom-made 7x7x0.28 cm LED which was (you guessed it) super-glued on the back and plugged into the USB hub.

The finished product is a relatively new motherboard inside a two-decade-old machine that took three months to put together, alongside learning how to solder and how to create 3D models.

Edoogg does share how they would have done the project better, "namely making some custom PCBs in place of my USB hubs so I could have any I/O i want, and finding a better way to mount stuff instead of super glue lol."

Personally, I think the super glue adds to the character.

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

