Save $900 Razer Blade 14 (2025) | RTX 5070: was $2,699.99 now $1,799.99 at Amazon My absolute favorite Razer gaming laptop has dropped even further in price lately, turning a great deal into a downright fantastic one. In my Blade 14 review, I said it's "a huge improvement over last year's model, and there's now no other gaming laptop I'd want to have my digits on or spend my money on." And I stand by that, which is no surprise as I've made this little marvel my daily driver. It's incredibly portable, gorgeous to behold, and pretty much the most desirable lappy on the planet right now. How's that for a deal? You can even get the deal in either the standard Black or lighter Mercury colorway, too.



Key specs: RTX 5070 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | 14-inch | 120 Hz OLED | 1800p | 32 GB LPDDR5X-8000 | 1 TB SSD | Price check: Best Buy $1,800 | Razer $1,800

If I wasn't already lucky enough to have my hands on the 2025 version of the Razer Blade 14, this would absolutely be my one object of technical desire this Black Friday season. As soon as I checked out the updated Blade 16 and its new svelte chassis, I desperately wanted to know what the company had done to its 14-inch device. After all, Asus' competing Zephyrus G14 had taken the compact laptop crown of the previous generation.

And, basically, Razer has smashed it. The Blade 14 is a gorgeous, impressively powerful little gaming laptop that can be your office companion as well as your Battlefield 6 system. As always, however, it's an expensive thing. Though far less so now that Razer has slashed the price by a staggering $900, knocking it down to just $1,800 at Amazon... and Best Buy, and at Razer itself. That's the same price for either the standard Black design I have or the even more gaming MacBook-style Mercury colorway.

That's for the RTX 5070-powered version, which is the one I am using as my standard gaming and working laptop right now. It's a great combination of a solid RTX Blackwell GPU with access to all the DLSS 4 fun stuff, and still being low power enough that you can genuinely play away from the plug for a good while, too.

And, because it's sporting a modern AMD Ryzen APU, you're getting a decently powerful 1080p integrated GPU as part of the picture as well. That can save you a good bit of battery life on the go if you don't need all the processing grunt of the RTX 5070 GPU itself.

Then there's the glorious 120 Hz 14-inch OLED display the Blade 14 is sporting. Ah, it's a beautiful thing, and worthy of drooling over all by itself. Pair it up with the slight chassis, smart design, and excellent cooling, and the new little Razer absolutely is the only gaming laptop that I'd want to buy right now.

But what of that competing Asus ROG Zephyrus G14? The latest version is still a great little gaming laptop, but Razer's new design is just that little bit more stylish and doesn't have the horribly pitchy tone of the Asus' cooling fans. The Zephyrus G14 is also a lot more expensive right now, with the RTX 5070 version being $2,100 at Best Buy.

So yes, it's a double win for Razer and the Blade 14. And now at a great price for such a stylish compact gaming laptop.