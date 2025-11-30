Quick, my editor is asleep—here are my top purple picks for hardware deals this Cyber Monday
I have a penchant for purple and, boy, am I gonna tell you about it.
I'm not sure exactly when the trouble began. However, slowly but surely, the colour purple began to take over my life. Clothes were the first to go; once, I left the house dressed head to toe in lilac, from my raincoat to my trainers. Alas, I lack the aura to pull such a monochromatic look all the way off, and the incident was my first clue that I had A Problem.
Then, this single swatch obsession spread to my hardware, with the question "But does it come in lilac, though?" proving the deciding factor more frequently than I'd like to admit. This specific whisper of purple stalks me still—and I see no better way to manage it than to pass the obsession on, like a cursed bit of obsolescent tech.
So, join me this Cyber Monday for my all-purple-everything hardware collection. Mice, gaming headsets, kitty keyboards, and even some anime weeb lights—to my great shame, it's all here. Perhaps now those pushy plumes of purple dancing around the edge of my vision will finally let me rest…
The collection
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
