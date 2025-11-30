I'm not sure exactly when the trouble began. However, slowly but surely, the colour purple began to take over my life. Clothes were the first to go; once, I left the house dressed head to toe in lilac, from my raincoat to my trainers. Alas, I lack the aura to pull such a monochromatic look all the way off, and the incident was my first clue that I had A Problem.

We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here

Then, this single swatch obsession spread to my hardware, with the question "But does it come in lilac, though?" proving the deciding factor more frequently than I'd like to admit. This specific whisper of purple stalks me still—and I see no better way to manage it than to pass the obsession on, like a cursed bit of obsolescent tech.

So, join me this Cyber Monday for my all-purple-everything hardware collection. Mice, gaming headsets, kitty keyboards, and even some anime weeb lights—to my great shame, it's all here. Perhaps now those pushy plumes of purple dancing around the edge of my vision will finally let me rest…